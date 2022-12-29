H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Rate Up 200.0% in December





H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a sharp rise in short-selling rates in December. As of December 15th, there were a total of 1,200 shares shorted, a 200.0% increase from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume of 9,900 shares, the ratio of days covered is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst sets new price target

Many brokerage firms are considering HEOFF. Raymond James lowered his H2O Innovation share price target to C$3.50 from his C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered its price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered its price target on H2O Innovation stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in its research notes on Thursday, Sept. 29.

H2O Innovation Trading +4.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.77. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a debt to equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.25.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported that his earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was his $0.01. The company’s quarterly earnings were $40.78 million. H2O Innovation had a net profit margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (Acquired)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. He operates in three segments: Water Technology and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company provides membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resource end-users. Digital solutions for after-sales service and for monitoring and optimizing water treatment plants.

