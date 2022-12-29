Ninth Circuit gives new life to children’s class action lawsuit against Google over YouTube ad tracking





Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director Mark Mahaney explains why Varney & Co. has lowered its pricing targets for two big tech companies.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has filed a class filed by children alleging the company tracks personal information and YouTube activity of children without parental consent in order to send targeted ads. You have to face lawsuits.

On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle reversed the lower court’s decision to dismiss the case, arguing that the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) erroneously preempted a child’s state-law claims. I wrote that I came to a conclusion.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGED % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 86.02 -1.37 -1.57%

COPPA gives the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) authority to regulate how websites collect personally-identifying information from children under the age of 13. The law contains language that prevents companies from being liable under state law. “Prohibited by COPPA.

A 2019 lawsuit alleges that Google and other companies that post content on YouTube violated COPPA and similar state laws by collecting data and tracking children’s online behavior without parental consent. However, in July 2021, San Francisco U.S. District Judge Beth Loveson Freeman ruled that federal law preempts plaintiffs’ claims under the laws of California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Tennessee, and dismissed the case. said he did.

A Ninth Circuit panel overturned its decision 3-0, finding that state law that supplements COPPA’s rules is not precluded by federal law.

“The bar on ‘inconsistent’ state laws implicitly holds ‘consistent’ substantive state laws, thus simultaneously precluding Congress from all state remedies for violations of those laws. It would be nonsensical to assume that it was intended,” Circuit Court Judge M. Margaret McKeon unanimously wrote. court.

The Circuit Court remanded the case back to the District Court.

Google-owned YouTube has won $170 million in a 2019 settlement with the FTC and New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations it violated COPPA by tracking and targeting children under the age of 13 with ads. paid the fine.

