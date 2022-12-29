Google employees prepare for cost-cutting drive amid growing fears





In some cases, Google employees responded to a program the company launched in July aimed at simplifying operations, reducing paperwork and increasing productivity. In other instances, they were discussing budgets and some teams said they couldn’t hire more people next year. It is said that he is troubled by the fact that it has taken on a new meaning.

As the global economy deteriorates, Google’s tech industry peers hand out pink slips, raising concerns. Last month, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta wiped out about 13% of its workforce, or 11,000 of her. Amazon also began laying off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce.

Even Google, which is poised to make tens of billions of dollars in profits this year, has had to accept the slowdown. In October, when the digital advertising market was sluggish, Google’s parent company Alphabet reported third-quarter profit of $13.9 billion, down 27% from the same period last year.

Google declined to comment on employee concerns when contacted by The Times. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in October that the company would focus on a clear set of products and business priorities. He also said it would slow hiring and moderate its cost growth.

Unlike other big tech companies, Google has so far avoided large-scale layoffs. According to Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney, investors are pushing the company to become more aggressive in protecting its huge profits.

One of the most obvious ways to do that, he said, is to cut costs and reduce headcount.

He added that it’s a bit strange that Google’s parent company has hired 30,000 employees in the last three quarters, given the economic climate. At the end of September, Alphabet had 186,779 employees.

In recent months, Google seems to be paying more attention to costs. In July, we launched a program to streamline our operations. Shortly thereafter, it canceled several projects, including a Pixelbook laptop and Stadia, a video game streaming platform. We have also reduced funding for Area 120, our internal product incubator.

At a recent meeting, a Google human resources official told employees the company would reconsider the possibility of a wide range of layoffs in the new year, according to audio recordings obtained by The Times, which was Pichai’s decision. rice field.

Google has told other employees that it will prioritize cutting real estate spending, transportation costs and perks before pursuing layoffs, said a person familiar with the conversation, who asked not to be identified. It plans to close its small office in Farmington Hills, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan.

Project cancellations and reorganizations have raised tensions. In September, Google’s YouTube closed a project targeting his nearly 80 employees based in his Farmington Hills office, laying off some staff who couldn’t find new roles at the company. said four of his people familiar with the decision. YouTube hired them as contractors to manage content for its video platform. Google said 14 workers have lost their jobs.

Google said it is not looking to reduce its overall workforce size through this type of reorganization, and that some teams may drop roles as they reassess their priorities. rice field.

Some teams that have grown consistently in the past will not be able to hire more people next year, according to four people familiar with the situation. Managers are being asked to develop plans on how to handle 10 different budget scenarios instead of three or four, one source said. During discussions about the plan, leaders pressured managers to justify the costs and asked if there were any workarounds or team reorganizations that could save costs, he said, two people familiar with the matter said. .

One of the biggest concerns for some employees is whether Google can use its new performance-review system to accelerate headcount reductions. In May, the company installed a new system called his Googler Reviews and Development (GRAD).

Under the system, managers expect the bottom 2% of employees to be classified as not having enough influence, according to two people familiar with the matter. The remaining 4% of him should be judged to have moderate impact.

There are growing concerns that the bottom 6%, or about 11,000 workers, could be subject to layoffs, according to four people familiar with the matter.

