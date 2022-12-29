The CIO’s Guide to CES and Next Steps in Enterprise Technology





The annual consumer tech circus is expected to draw 100,000 people to Las Vegas next week.

Happy new year! In this issue, we look at his early talk on CES 2023, the annual celebration of consumer tech that kicks off next week in Las Vegas. We were also introducing several new features to provide perspectives from peers and experts in the world of enterprise technology.

100,000 attendees are expected to attend CES this year, up from 45,000 last year, down from more than 171,000 before the pandemic. While much of what the 3,100-plus exhibitors pitched will likely end up in the dustbin of history, CES was also the starting point for innovative products. Since its introduction in 1967, it has introduced products such as computer mice, videocassette recorders, camcorders, DVDs, compact disc players, Commodore 64 computers, HDTVs, plasma TVs, Microsoft XBoxes, and more recently, numerous wearables and robots. Connected products or services. Click here for a detailed timeline. Click here for more information on this year’s categories and exhibitors.

The theme for 2023 is “Human Security for All”. It stands for using technology to solve tough problems like feeding a growing population in an unpredictable climate. (John Deere’s CEO and Chairman, John May, will be the first agricultural technology leader to deliver a keynote address from the main stage.)

Here are some tips from our expert Forbes contributors for inspiration on what to watch. Industry veteran Tim Badjarin offers advice on how to make the most of your CES experience ahead of his 48th exhibit. Strategist Bernard Ma is looking for more real-world applications in health tech and smart homes, and writes that CES is set to be America’s biggest auto show. In fact, tech reporter Martine Paris said this year’s event will showcase robo-taxis and host her Indy Autonomous Challenge, which will test the speed of self-driving cars. Consumer Tech Writer Andrew Williams looks at the next generation of his VR headset.

The next step in enterprise technology

Of course, you don’t have to go to Las Vegas to find out what happens next. 2022 ends as a year of major setbacks for Titans of Tech. A year after he changed his company name from Facebook to Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces layoffs, losses, antitrust violations, criticism from former colleagues and competition from smaller companies. I’m here. One example by contributor Joe Koetsier is Accenture-backed startup Mobeus’ technology, which prompted the aerospace giant to cancel his order of 40,000 units of his Metas Oculus Quest VR headset. Elon Musk, on the other hand, is about to have a terrifying year that will take a toll on his wealth, reputation and accomplishments. Both Zuckerberg and Musk were named to the list of career crashes to watch in 2022.

So what’s coming in 2023? Here’s a conversation with Metis Strategy president and contributor Peter High about what we’re seeing. As with CES, the overriding challenge is how to leverage technology to drive growth that is good for the planet, people and profits.

Tipping Point for Generative AI?

All the fuss about Open OpenAIs ChatGBI is just the beginning. We will see more exciting and potentially unnerving applications of generative AI as machines create tasks that were previously the realm of human imagination, such as art, music, poetry, images, code, and diagnosis of disease. I expect The impact on marketing, sales, entertainment, software design, and – yes – journalism can be severe. This is the Benjamin Lakers. Villanova professor Steve Andriole ponders whether machines should replace leaders. For more on AI, venture capitalist Rob Toews at Radical Ventures shares his AI predictions for 2023, and Joe McKendrick writes about the paradoxes of trying to implement his AI. solution.

And that’s just one area of ​​focus. Add challenges such as the need for an agile strategy around sustainability, cybersecurity, talent, digital transformation, data, Web3, 5G, and more. That’s why we’ve launched a new series of CIO Insights from the people who work at the forefront of enterprise technology. I can’t think of a better place to start than from Jonathan Lehr and team at his Work-Bench, a venture that supports early-stage enterprise technology startups.

Meanwhile, this holiday season left thousands of travelers stranded in a physical attack on the power grid, leaving thousands of people without power due to outdated technology after a system failure at Southwest Airlines. Much attention has been drawn to the cost of ignoring low-tech threats. (As this is being made public, Russia is also resuming attacks on the Ukrainian power grid.) Regulators are criticizing the recent ruling against MasterCard and Meta’s acquisition of VR and Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision. The pressure to stop is about to create more competition. Research shows that the digital leader coped well in tough times, with three-quarters of his companies investing in digital transformation.

