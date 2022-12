Adoption of advanced technology, innovation top government priority: Al Orama – News

UAE leaders believe in adopting advanced technology to explore futuristic approaches, says Omar Sultan Al-Ollama

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, visited the Industrial Innovation Group.Photo provided

Published: Thursday, December 29, 2022 16:49

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, visited the Industrial Innovation Group to explore scientific laboratories, new trends in emerging technologies, and aspects of collaboration.

Al-Ollama said UAE leadership is a top priority for the country’s vision to further strengthen the scientific standing that the UAE has achieved, overcoming challenges and exploring digital and futuristic approaches to create new ones. He said he believes that he is accelerating the development of economic sector.

He said that when it comes to technology, it needs to be connected with the most innovative tools to ensure safety, quality and reliability. The 367 Center of Licensing, commended for its success in laying the foundation. Additionally, 400 intellectual property assets unite the UAE, leading security documentation and technology solutions.

Industrial Innovation Group is a world leader in security printing, biometrics and global systems national institutions and companies headquartered in Sharjah.

Taryam Matar Taryam, CEO of the Industrial Innovation Group, said IIG is one of the world’s largest companies operating in the field of system integration, capable of creating specific products and providing production lines with complete control over the production process. said to be one. As well as implementing integrations into e-government systems.

The Industrial Innovation Group was the first group in the Middle East and North Africa to establish real industrial production and carry out system integration. Please note that the innovation group’s technology has no analogues in the world. IIG is the only company in the world in the field of identification and security printing that does not rely on or use third-party technology in its activities. It is the key to the continued success and sustainability of all project activities, without which it is impossible to imagine the development of modern business.

The group presents an innovative solution and successful implementation of laser engraving personalization of identity cards into systems and the creation of polymer and paper-based electronic identity cards in a single engineering and manufacturing chain. did.

The group showcased a well-equipped building developed to innovate 3D and holographic products, enabling de-metallization.

With the creation of the new e-passport, the group has proven that governments can upgrade machine-readable travel documents to globally interoperable biometric passports, ensuring highly secure personalization technology.

