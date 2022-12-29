Google Pixel 7’s rear camera glass spontaneously shattered.





Reportedly no external force applied

When the Pixel 7 series came out, it became clear that Google had improved the formula of its flagship product and unlike older Pixels, it didn’t leave the hardware with any major flaws. That’s also why the Google Pixel 7 Pro was so well received and won the Readers’ Choice Phone of the Year award. However, some users seem to have discovered a design flaw in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro that caused the phone’s rear camera glass to shatter without an external force.

Many users took to Twitter and Reddit to report an unexpected crack in the glass covering the rear camera on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Often a cavity appeared in one of the camera lenses (via PhoneArena). There have been numerous complaints across social media pointing to a broader problem. Affected users have expressed their concerns on Twitter with the hashtag #pixel7brokencamera.

Most users claimed that the Pixel 7 wasn’t bumped into anything or dropped before it cracked. Given that cracks and holes appeared in a similar pattern in almost all user complaints we encountered, this could very well indicate a potential manufacturing defect. December temperatures are significantly cooler than the previous months, so it’s easy to see why these reports are only now appearing.

However, Google currently does not publicly admit this to be their fault, but has assured one of its buyers that it is aware of the problem. Some users have had good luck with Google’s support and were able to get replacements for Pixel 7s that had broken camera glass, but most have spent $400 to replace the entire back panel. I was asked to pay more than that.In one particular case people were run in circles only to be sent back to Google support when Google referred them to their carrier for an insurance claim.

If Google finds that reports of an increasing number of similar cases are indeed due to vulnerabilities in their phones, affected users will likely spend a dime or resort to third-party DIY repair kits. You can have your phone repaired under warranty without having to pay. Given that something similar has already happened with last year’s Pixel 6 series, Google shouldn’t wait too long to look into these incidents and provide a reasonable solution. This becomes all the more important given that it leaves sensitive camera hardware exposed to the elements, which can even compromise the phone’s water resistance.

