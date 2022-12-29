Google’s PaLM is ready for the GPT Challenge





You may have heard that Google recently issued a Code Red due to concerns that the growing popularity of ChatGPT, which runs on the GPT-3.5 architecture, could threaten Google Search’s advertising business. Additionally, the impending noise that GPT-4 is on the horizon has people buzzing about what’s left for next year. But despite the rumors, Google continues to lead the AI ​​race with the Pathways Language Model (PaLM) released earlier this year.

PaLM can scale up to 540 billion parameters. This means that the overall task performance continues to improve as the model scales, thereby unlocking new capabilities. By comparison, GPT-3 has only about 175 billion parameters.

Our language models are trained on the Pathways system, which is highly efficient while allowing task generalization across different domains and tasks. Pathways is a versatile intelligent system that can perform tasks efficiently across a variety of domains and build models that are sparsely activated rather than activating entire neural networks for both simple and complex tasks. AI architecture designed to generate Furthermore, the system has been trained to process information from multiple modalities at once, such as text, image, and audio.

Pathways lets you scale your models across tens of thousands of Google’s proprietary TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) chips. Moreover, PaLM outperformed previous large-scale models such as GPT-3 and Chinchilla for a few shots on 28 out of 29 NLP tasks, outperforming state-of-the-art benchmarks and average humans.

Like BERT, like PaLM

XR software engineer and product designer Sterling Crispin considers that while there is a lot of talk that AI has no moat and flattens everything, Google Assistant is in the pockets of 3 billion people. said there is a need. This turns the TPU data center into a moat. As a result, Google will be able to use the vast amount of data at its disposal to produce much better results.

Crispin also noted that while flashy tech demos like GPT-3 and ChatGPT continue to happen, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes at companies like Google, Meta, and Apple that people don’t necessarily hear about. He adds that there are.

For example, consider the transformation model BERT developed by Google. This is currently powering Google’s search. The integration into search was important because it allowed us to move from keyword-based results to context-based results. The example here used to generate results based on keywords such as strategy and research in order for the query strategy to learn well, but with BERT, Google search uses to, etc. to generate results. I understood the context of As such, Google has adopted his BERT billions of times a day over the years.

Google’s BERT also helps group multiple related news articles into a carousel, making it easier for users to find the best articles related to a particular article. The model is also used to better understand when searchers are looking for explicit content, which has reduced the number of unexpected and shocking results for searchers by 30% over the past year, according to Google. Did.

Therefore, although invisible to the user, the BERT is everywhere. But that’s not all. Google also uses the Language Model for Dialog Applications (LaMDA), a conversational chatbot that most recently summarizes ongoing conversations in Google Chat into a chat window.

Google open sourced BERT in 2018. BERT models can extract information from large amounts of unstructured data and can be applied to create search interfaces for arbitrary libraries. Google applied a similar strategy to his PaLM. PaLM is also available as open source.

Recently, Phil Wang (lucidrains) on Github also implemented a framework that allows PaLM to be trained using the same reinforcement learning strategies as ChatGPT. Basically, since it’s open source, there are also PaLM conversions into ChatGPT that are more functional.

PaLM’s capabilities can already be seen in Google’s new product, Med-PaLM. Med-PaLM evaluates LLM using MultiMedQA, an open-source model developed on PaLM and its imperative-adjusted variation, Flan-PaLM, that provides a multiple-choice dataset. Questions, and longer answers to questions posed by medical professionals and non-professionals. Results determined by a group of physicians showed that 92.6% of Med-PaLM responses were comparable to clinician-generated responses (92.9%). This is a particularly notable improvement compared to the Flan-PaLM response, which was considered 61.9% in line with scientific consensus.

Similar to BERT, we can expect Google to switch on systems like PaLM to model different products.

Google leads the AI ​​game

Google Search represents 57% of Google’s business. So, whether you believe GPT will disrupt search or that the risks are overstated, consider that Google now has a bigger and better arsenal to face the challenge. is important. One could argue that GPT-4 is coming here, but there is no official information on what it entails. There’s been a lot of ridiculous blanket speculation, such as users suspecting it, but that says nothing about the performance of the model itself.

Additionally, a key LLM challenge that OpenAI must address is how to retrain models to keep content up to date. For example, models like ChatGPT are pre-trained on data dating back to 2021, and OpenAI’s constant updating of models with the latest content proves to be very costly. Here Google beats OpenAI. This is because we continuously clean up the web corpus scraping and rating pages to detect new search queries.

