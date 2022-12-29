10 Settings to Disable Immediately on Your Phone





Your smartphone knows you well. Certain features and settings are enabled by default on Android and we recommend disabling them now.

Note that simply disabling some settings on your Android phone will not immediately return it to the day it was purchased. That said, it can improve your everyday experience and give you a little extra control in areas you didn’t know.

Before diving into this list, be sure to enable developer options. Otherwise, you’ll end up scratching your head trying to find each setting and function.[設定]>[電話について]>[ビルド番号]just go to . Tap it seven times and enter your PIN or pattern to access a wonderful world of additional phone features.

Limit background processes

If you have an older phone or a modest phone with a low amount of RAM, you can limit or disable the standard background process limit. This may not immediately affect your daily experience from day one, but going further, limiting the number of concurrent background apps kept static at any given time is It may prove useful.

[設定]>[開発者向けオプション]>[バックグラウンド プロセスの制限]Go to. From here you can set the process limit between 0 and 4. This means you can experiment to find the settings that work for you and your device.

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Scan

Another way to potentially reduce battery usage is to disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning on your Android phone. Simply put, these features mean your phone can scan for his Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices, even if both settings are disabled for location accuracy or GPS identification. .

Both settings are in the same place on Android on Pixel, so it’s not difficult to disable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi scanning at the same time. To do this,[設定]>[場所]>[Wi-Fi スキャン]When[設定]>[場所]>[Bluetooth スキャン]Go to and toggle these options to ‘Off’.

Google location history

Your Android phone and Google Maps can track your movement history. This is associated with your account and is used by Maps to provide you with more personalized results and better recommendations based on the places you visit. It’s a trade-off you’ll have to decide you’re willing to make.

There are some useful options here. You can disable this feature completely, or set your location history to be automatically deleted after a preset period of time ranging from exactly 3 to 36 months. To adjust or disable the default settings for Google Location History on your Android device, go to[設定]>[位置情報]>[位置情報サービス]>[Google ロケーション履歴]>[Google アカウントにサインイン]Open

This will[アクティビティ管理]A page will open.Turn location history off completely or scroll down to[自動削除オプションを選択]and select[次の日数より古いアクティビティを自動削除]3, 18, or 36 months from the drop-down menu.

Add an icon to your home screen

Most Android phones today automatically add new or reinstalled apps to the home screen. This is great if you want to see everything across multiple pages. We still think the app drawer is great for organizing apps that you might not need as often but want to keep on your phone.

Long press on a blank space on the home screen or side page, depending on your device launcher,[ホーム設定]or[設定]to enable or disable this feature. From here, depending on your personal preference,[ホーム画面にアプリのアイコンを追加]Toggle on or off.

Limit background data usage

Apps on your Android device may access your mobile data or Wi-Fi connection to refresh feeds in the background or save loading time between reopens. However, there may be hundreds of apps on your phone that can do this, so if you’re on a restricted plan, it can result in a lot of data usage.

This allows you to pause or limit notifications on your phone, but you can adjust this on a per-app basis, so only selected apps will be affected. Or there are several ways to disable it. The simplest and most obvious[設定]>[アプリ]> select the app whose data you want to adjust,[設定]>[モバイル データと wi-Fi]>[バックグラウンド データ]and navigate to the app in question.

Another way to access this menu and see up-to-date information on how much data you’re using on your Pixel phone is[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[インターネット]>[オペレーター以外のデータ使用量]>[アプリを選択]>[バックグラウンド データ]is.

Disable Always Active Mobile Data

Similar to how apps get background data access, you may want to restrict how your device uses mobile data. Mobile data is technically always available on most Android phones, even when connected to a fast and stable Wi-Fi network. Sure, this means switching quickly between Wi-Fi and mobile data is seamless, but it means battery life can be strained.

Since there is no real penalty when leaving the Wi-Fi network and reconnecting to a data channel, we recommend disabling this feature immediately. To disable this,[設定]>[システム]>[開発者向けオプション]>[モバイル データを常に有効にする]>[オフに切り替える]should be moved to

Notify public networks

While you’re out and about, your phone may receive a notification that an open or public Wi-Fi network is available. Most of the time, if you’re in a crowded area or don’t intend to connect to public or unsecured networks, this might be a bit of a hassle.

Although it can be useful at times, you always have the option to disable this feature. If your data allowance is low, we recommend keeping it active, but otherwise[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]or[Wi-Fi]>[ネットワーク設定]>[パブリック ネットワークの通知]>[有効化/無効化]You can disable this by going toThis works for some Android devices[詳細]It may be hidden in a section.

Usage and diagnostics

To help improve the Android OS, you may not be aware that certain diagnostic and usage information is shared with Google when you experience issues, app crashes, or slowdowns. Please note that this information is completely anonymous and is generally only related to battery level, extensive app usage, network and Bluetooth connection quality, etc.

So it’s fair to want to disable these extra settings on Android. Because there are plenty of other people who provide that information. To disable usage and diagnostic information,[設定]>[Google]> 3-dot menu on the top right >[使用状況と診断]>[オフ]Tap.

Opting out of advertising personalization

Over 2 million websites that use Google’s advertising platform display search or banner ads whether or not you’re signed in to your Android smartphone with a Google account. These ads are tailored to your interests and commonly used search terms to try to make the ads more relevant. Of course, you may not want to see such advertisements. Google makes it very easy to disable and adjust these ad settings on your Android smartphone.

To adjust,[設定]>[Google]>[広告]>[Google アカウント]>[データとプライバシー]>[広告設定]>[広告のカスタマイズ]Tap. This panel displays all information collected by Google from the data you provide to create an advertising profile based on your account. Switch this setting to “Off” if you want non-personalized ads on your account.

Request device unlock for NFC

This option should be disabled by default on most phones, but we recommend checking it to be 100% sure. Because this could mean that NFC payments are possible for anyone using your phone. Basically, if you use Google Pay or any other wireless payment method on your phone, this feature will block that functionality unless you unlock your phone first.

Most of the time, that’s fine. However, if you lose your phone, someone may make multiple payments before you block your card. Quick access may be required. To check,[設定]>[接続設定]>[NFC]>[NFC にデバイスのロック解除を要求する]Proceed to

confidential notice

The lock screen blocks other users from accessing your device using biometric data, PINs, or passcodes, but it’s not entirely certain because of how notifications appear by default. not. Notifications can be hidden on Android in a similar way to iOS. Rather than showing the sender of the message or notification, you can see what notifications are waiting. For even more peace of mind, you can also disable the notifications that appear on your lock screen entirely.

To enable it,[設定]>[通知]>[重要な通知]Proceed to For Samsung smartphones:[設定]>[ロック画面]>[通知]>[コンテンツを非表示].

What Android settings should I disable immediately on my device?

You want to know which settings or settings to disable as soon as you turn on and set up your Android phone. Is there anything you literally can’t live without? Let us know in the comments section below.

