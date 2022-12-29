Which features are essential for Google Maps





I want the option to select only the main roads of the proposed route. Google often suggests the shortest route and ends up with narrow lanes or streets.

BHPian contentedbloke recently shared this with other enthusiasts.

Dear all,

Most of us rely heavily on Google Maps for our inter- and intra-city travel guides. My personal experience with Google Maps has generally been great, but there have been times when Google has misled me.

Therefore, in this post, I’ll list the features that I believe Google should incorporate to improve Maps.

I want the option to select only the main roads of the proposed route. Google often suggests the shortest route with narrow lanes or roads when the main road option seems equally appropriate or achievable. If you have a large vehicle, you can use this feature. There should also be an option for Google to warn you that the road is narrow. This is derived from the previous point. Destination routes may require passing through narrow lanes that are more suitable for bicycles than cars. We recommend that you give Google advance warning so it can decide on alternatives. We need a mechanism to quickly mark/call out bad routes so that other travelers don’t make such mistakes in the future. For example, while traveling from Bangalore to Slingeri, Google suggested a short route from Beluru to Jayapura. Along the way, we discovered that the road was basically broken and riddled with potholes for the entire hour’s distance. Google probably wouldn’t suggest this option to anyone else either. Google now uses terms like “turn on the side road” and “turn slightly right”, but you’re approaching an overpass and you should either get on it or avoid it. is not actually conveyed. The language is very confusing, so it would be helpful if Google could be more specific.

Ask others to post their suggestions on how to make Google Maps even better.

BHPian’s SILVER-ARROW said on the subject:

I had this situation that the OP mentioned in point 2. We were on a team building trip by bus to a resort in Pune. As usual, I requested the best route on Google Maps and started following it. When I noticed, there were several narrow roads where only one car could pass. I noticed that Google suggested a route for cars and we were traveling by bus. Had to make a U-turn and closed Google Maps for more directions. Follow the road to reach your destination.

One feature missing from Google Maps on mobile is the option to drag the suggested route’s blue line to place it on a different road. This feature is available on desktop. I always prefer to choose routes without bottlenecks, even if it takes 10-15 minutes to reach my destination.

Google Maps often does not show alternative routes, even if they are several minutes longer than the suggested route. Any Bhpian know of this feature in Google Maps for mobile?

Suggested route in Google Maps on desktop:

If you manually change your route in Google Maps on your desktop:

Here’s what BHPian Tilt had to say on the matter:

One of my favorite options (at least on iOS, but probably already on Android) is to download an offline map for a particular route instead of manually selecting and downloading all the squares. is.

Re. OP’s points 1, 2 qnd 3, are already there. The problem arises because all two-wheeled people simply choose a destination and leave. It would help car lovers if they took a little more time to choose “bicycle” as their mode of transportation and then drive.

Or this will never happen) Google will keep the bike as the default mode of transportation and car users will have to manually select their car.

BHPian ruzbehxyz said about this issue:

All points mentioned in the aforementioned post are acceptable. On the other hand, please note the following points.

Google Maps is free and you should appreciate whatever Google has to offer. Our country has yet to provide an India-based map as of 2022 and still relies on foreign companies. (My India map is private). In a developing country like India where new roads are being built every hour, it is very difficult for Google to continuously update maps. About 30-40 km of national roads are being built per day. A typical example is the Samurdi highway. It was opened and Google took some time to update the maps. Because of this technology, the current generation is disorientated and unable to really read physical or paper maps. Because you totally rely on what the software says and blindly obey. Google maps has one of the best features like offline maps where you can download specific maps and navigate using only your phone’s GPS without internet.Very useful in areas where there is no internet. Many of his Gmaps users blame the software, but don’t do their research before setting foot in a new place. Satellite mode is his one way to see and plan routes and follow them as desired.

Let me explain with an example:

If you want to go from Himmatnagar to Ajmer on NH48 (former NH8) you have to go through Udaipur. Google will choose the shortest route and route you through cities that can be congested and slow. Alternate routes are those marked on the right.

You can use the Add Stops feature to randomly select spots on your route and drive or physically pin spots on the map.

The above is just an example and most people are aware of this.

To conclude this, there are still some social media forums that ironically abuse Gmaps, but they still use Gmaps bases for their own so-called maps, and some members still drive Amrikan cars. increase.

Above all, let’s appreciate what we have for free and what’s actually a part of our lives, like other apps. WhatsApp.

Here’s what BHPian binand had to say on the matter:

I use Google Maps for two purposes:

For navigation. To familiarize yourself with the place you are reading (a recent book describes driving from Miami to Key West via the Overseas Highway which was very interesting).

Navigation usage is almost entirely through Android Auto. In this regard, Google fails in many areas (some of which I believe are intentional). They all fall under the loose headline “Hey Google, I know this route better than you. Just look at the traffic.” So:

If you deviate from your chosen route, please respect my choice and change your route. Please don’t try to find new and innovative ways to get me back to the route I originally chose.If you find a “faster route” let me know.Fix the drive through the route – this is , is to tell you to stay on that route and not even check to see if an alternative exists. Did. No need to show dirt roads avoiding tolls. Each move takes an hour or more and pollutes the screen.

And now my biggest problem – undo the option to disable labels (this removes POIs, yellow/white road signs and other elements from the satellite view).

Here’s what BHPian deep_bang had to say on the matter:

Point No. 3 OP is involved. Here’s a way, but it’s too hard right now. As far as I know you have to exit the navigation to do this. What I prefer is during navigation to mark a certain stretch of road and move on, and at the end of the trip (assuming you’ve reached your destination) provide any other details you need and what went wrong How can I end the post detailing how.

Today it is very difficult to edit mistakes.

See BHPian’s comment for more insight and information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.team-bhp.com/news/which-are-features-should-be-must-have-google-maps

