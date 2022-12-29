What’s the story so far?





(Pocket-lint) – Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, unveiled at an event in October 2022, improve on the design set out on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, replacing the hardware with the company’s in-house Tensor chips. Upgraded to 2nd generation. .

However, these two great devices won’t be the last to be announced by Google until the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. There are still plenty of rumors circulating about the Pixel Fold, and there are already quite a few rumors about his mid-range Pixel 7a.

Here’s everything we’ve heard about the Google Pixel 7a so far. A separate feature lets you read all about the Pixel Fold rumors.

Release date and price April/May 2023 Approx. $500/500 POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Google Pixel 6a arrived in July 2022, following the Pixel 5a 5G announced in August 2021, but was not widely available and only launched in the US and Japan.

Most rumors about the Pixel 7a point to an April or May 2023 release. This is when we expect Google I/O to happen, and it’s certainly a plausible proposition, even if it’s a little earlier than when the Pixel “a” devices came out. recently.

The last time we saw a May release was the Pixel 3a in 2019, but there have been May releases in the past, so it’s definitely a possibility.

As for pricing, the Pixel 6a is $449 in the US, $399 in the UK and $459 in Europe. So the Pixel 7a could drop below $500/$500, but it could be a while before we know.

OnLeaks / SmartPrix Design Similar to Pixel 715 2.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm (10.1mm including camera bump) IP67

The Google Pixel 7a has appeared in renders that show a design very close to that of the Pixel 7. Featuring the same prominent camera strip across the back of the device, the Pixel 7a is also shown to offer a flat display with a punch-hole camera centered. At the top, like the Pixel 7 again.

Just like the Pixel 6a, the bezels around the display are thicker than the Pixel 7, and the display appears to have a large chin at the bottom.

The Pixel 7a measures 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm, which is slightly larger than the Pixel 6a and slightly shorter but wider and thicker than the Pixel 7. The rendering does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it does have a SIM. Tray and USB-C.

The render shows a white color option, but no details about the Pixel 7a’s colors or color names have been spelled out in the leak yet. Not as two-tone as it seems, renderings suggest that the Pixel 7a isn’t either.

The Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, so it’s possible the Pixel 7a will too. For reference, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are IP68.

OnLeaks / SmartPrix Display Full HD+, 90Hz? OLED under-display fingerprint sensor

There are no specific claims about the size of the display we can expect from the Pixel 7a, but it is reported that the device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate, an upgrade to the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz refresh rate.

It’s likely an OLED display like the one the Pixel 6a offers, and possibly an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. expected.

And just like the Pixel 6a, you’ll definitely get Pixel always-on features, including the At A Glance calendar/weather and the Now Playing feature that lets you know what’s playing nearby.

camera

According to a leak, the Google Pixel 7a could get a camera upgrade compared to the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a’s camera system is reportedly ‘l10_wide’ (IMX787) and ‘l10_UW’ (IMX712), with no dedicated telephoto lens. The IMX787 will be a notable upgrade for the main camera. Pixel 6a used IMX363 for reference.

No other specs have been leaked yet, so this is an area where details still need to be fleshed out.The Pixel 6a has similar camera settings to the Google Pixel 5, resulting in the Google Pixel 5a 5G increase. There’s a 12.2-megapixel main camera, the Pixel 6a’s 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

However, like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this system has some nice features. These include Magic Eraser to remove unwanted background objects, Real Tone to accurately display all skin tones, and Face Unblur to eliminate inherently blurry selfies. So, whatever the camera specs, all of this is to be expected with the Pixel 7a.

OnLeaks / SmartPrix Hardware and Specs Google Tensor G2 Chip Wireless Charging?

Both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro run on Google’s second generation homegrown Tensor chips, and the Pixel 7a is expected to do the same. There is currently no information about RAM or storage, but we do know that it will be a 5G handset.

The Pixel 6a offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as a base, so it’s possible the Pixel 7a will do the same.

Battery capacity has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be around 4500mAh. However, there have been rumors that the Pixel 7a will have wireless charging, which is a first for a Pixel “a” handset.

Google Pixel 7a rumors: what happened so far?

Here’s everything we’ve heard about the Google Pixel 7a so far.

December 23, 2022: Leaked roadmap reveals plans for Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and beyond

A roadmap published by the Android Authority with information from an unnamed source suggests that Google I/O will take place around April or May 2023, when Google will launch the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. suggesting that

November 30, 2022: Pixel 7a looks pretty sharp, but also looks like a Pixel 6a

Steve Hemmerstoffer has published some renders of the Pixel 7a showing a device very similar to the Pixel 6a.

November 14, 2022: Budget Google Pixel 7a leaks, shares camera details and more

A series of Twitter posts by leaker Kuba Wojciechowski suggest that the Pixel 7a will get an upgraded camera, along with a 1080p 90Hz display and wireless charging.

October 24, 2022: Pixel 7a leaked on Amazon, but with a twist

Amazon leaked the existence of the Google Pixel 7a, but it may have taken it a step further by leaking the whole family. The image showed Amazon offering people the opportunity to subscribe to be notified of product announcements.

What is noteworthy is the wording. Amazon said it could warn people about the launch of the Pixel 7a family, suggesting that at least he’ll be offering two models.

By Britta O’Boyle.

