Here’s what Google killed in 2022





Google is notorious for killing beloved projects. We have Google Reader to thank for this reputation. Google Reader was the RSS feed reader of choice for many years until the company killed it out of nowhere. Google continued to cancel other beloved projects, such as the revolutionary Gmail client Inbox and the social network Google Plus. These projects have acquired a small but loyal following over the years. In 2022, the company continued with it, just as it did last year, killing well-known and some lesser-known services.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

You might think Stadia should be the star of this list, but technically, the service is still active and valid until January 18, 2023. You can’t get new games, but you can enjoy a few more rounds of the games you already have.

With this out of the way, check out our amassed list or visit the famous Killed by Google website. On this site you can find a complete overview of all 280 services recorded by Google. Google.

December 31: YouTube Originals

2016-2022

YouTube Originals is the last Google project to end in 2022. Created in 2016, YouTube Originals was a studio meant to tackle Netflix head-on, so it may not even make a big impact on you or your YouTube experience. It certainly didn’t help that it was popular with YouTube viewers and that most shows were on YouTube Premium behind his paywall before it really became popular. YouTube Originals had live support for a long time and was partially sold to a competitor. And in 2022, they’re finally out of trouble.

December 19th: Thread

2021-2022

You may have never heard of Threadit, Google’s short-lived asynchronous video collaboration service. The Area 120 project was created with remote work in mind during the pandemic when everyone switched to working from home, seeking to combine the best of video conferencing and messaging into one. No appointments need to be set, colleagues can simply send each other video clips and respond whenever they have time. Since the shutdown, the Area 120 team behind the service has switched over to the Google Meet team.

December 1: Duplex on the Web

2019-2022

Do not worry. His regular Duplex service provided by Google Assistant isn’t going away. Instead of calling the location yourself, you can ask the Google Assistant to make the reservation for you. Only Duplex for the Web is discontinued in his 2022. The reason here is clear. Duplex on the Web was essentially a slightly better version of Google Chrome’s autofill option, allowing you to book tickets or book on a dedicated site. Google Assistant interface and workflow.

November 30: Hangouts

2013-2022

You’d be forgiven for thinking Hangouts was dead long ago, but the cross-device messaging and video chat service has been around for quite some time. and have existed since before these two saw the light of day. It was supposed to be replaced by Allo and Duo, but both survived as zombies. On November 30, 2022, one year before his 10th anniversary, Google Hangouts was completely discontinued and has now been replaced by Google Chat.

I can only wonder what Google would be like today if it had stuck with Hangouts and made it the proper chat service it should have been. It will not fight Apple for compatibility with RCS, the latest technology that Google has decided to endorse.

Nov 1: Google Surveys

2012-2022

Let’s talk about business: Google Surveys was a Google service for businesses that allowed businesses to conduct market research. Some of these surveys even appeared in the Google Rewards app. However, businesses should look elsewhere to conduct market research in the future.

August 9: YouTube Go

2017-2022

Android Go is Google’s low-power alternative for entry-level phones. The company also offers some dedicated apps that should use less resources, YouTube Go being one of them. However, Google is gradually moving away from this approach, wanting to make core apps less power consuming and adaptable to lower-end devices. That’s why YouTube Go has to follow the Dodo’s path. Replaced by the full YouTube app.

July 31: Google My Business App

2018-2022

The Google My Business app has been a useful tool for shop and business owners to manage their data on Google services. But Google decided that Google Maps and Google Search were just as good as his one central place to manage things, so the company is now directing business owners to Maps and Search to We are updating our business hours, contact data, and more.

June 30: Chrome App

2010-2022

Long before web apps were as powerful as they are today, Google had Chrome apps. These were extension-like services with some special features compared to websites, such as offline capabilities. Over time, as regular websites became more popular and offered more functionality than the Chrome app, Google decided it was time to retire the Chrome app in 2022.

June 21: Android Auto for smartphones

2016-2022

When Android Auto was first released in 2014, it was only available in select cars with compatible head units. In 2016, Google brought this driving-optimized screen to his Android smartphone as well. This allows drivers to focus more on using their smartphones for things like navigation and audio entertainment. However, the company quickly made it clear that this was a stop-gap solution, and after struggling for a long time to keep the service in limbo, it finally shut down completely in 2022. Driving mode is also being phased out, and Google is building it into its maps service instead.

June 1: Duo

*2016

Duo is still alive inside Google Meet, so he’s probably not dead. You can now use the Google Meet app or website to call friends and family with the same efficiency and end-to-end encryption as Meet. In that sense, Duo’s inclusion in Meet is more of a rebrand than a shutdown. This is also one of the better transitions where Google has taken the time to change the app icon on the home screen and explain the changes within the app. This change makes sense, as Google often offers the same product under different brands.

April 13: Google Assistant snapshot

2018-2022

Remember Google Now? Years ago, summoning your assistant would give you an at-a-glance overview of useful information such as the weather, current driving conditions, and relevant package tracking. Google has retired this helpful but unmonetized Discover feed experience. I haven’t fully returned since. The closest thing was a Google Assistant snapshot, but it was pretty hard to find and apparently people weren’t using it enough. As such, it is now deprecated and closed in April 2022.

February 17: Cameos on Google

2018-2022

Did you know celebrities can send video messages to Google Search to answer common questions about themselves? Well, they can’t anymore. Google Cameos was supposed to offer a more personal-feeling search experience when searching for your favorite stars, but neither celebrities nor users seemed to be very interested in the service. scrapped his cameo in February 2022.

Stadia will be retired in January 2023

As we mentioned earlier, Google has announced that it will shut down its game streaming service Stadia in early 2023. Stay tuned for news early next year. This time next year, we’ll bring you another episode about Google’s graveyard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/what-google-killed-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos