How much will tech stocks fall in 2022?





New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, but it’s not likely that many corks will pop out of tech investors.

After several strong years and many stock market debuts, 2022 is set to be one of the worst years ever for tech stocks.

Our list of the worst local performers includes the truly lowest returns. Billerica’s cannabis technology company Agrify has seen his 99.6% share price drop in 2022. Wireless Internet service Starley and diet-equipment maker Geresis were close with losses of 99.5% and his 99.3%, respectively. (All stock prices are as of December 28)

Agrify has struggled with declining sales and widening losses in recent years, and faced litigation with customers and a possible hostile takeover at the end of the year. Starry was put up for sale last month after failing to raise the necessary capital to continue building the network. Gelesis also underperformed sales projections well, with sales of about $30 million in 2021 compared to his $171 million forecast provided when the merger with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. was announced. I made a profit.

Marketing software company HubSpot will lose about $18 billion in market value in 2022, followed by e-commerce seller Wayfair at $17 billion and test equipment and robotics maker Teradyne at $12 billion. lost.

HubSpot’s revenue has grown 38% over the past year, but investors are frustrated with the loss-making software company. As the pandemic subsides, Wayfair said it will suffer a double hit in 2022 as consumers shift from buying furniture to spending on travel, supply booming in his chain and inflation weighing on profits. Did. Meanwhile, Teradyne has been hit by a slowdown in orders for semiconductors and other technology products.

Companies like Starley and Geresis that went public after merging with blank-check companies had particularly tough years as investors panicked in the so-called SPAC boom out of euphoria. The average return in 2022 for 21 such stocks tracked by the Globe was a loss of 70%.

The average loss for technology companies that went public in the traditional way was 45%. Toast, which went through a standard IPO at the same time as Ginkgo Bioworks completed his SPAC deal, saw him lose 51% on the year and Ginkgo plummeted his 80%.

Thanks to blistering inflation and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the sluggish performance of local tech stocks was not much different from elsewhere. The S&P 500 is down 20% of him and the Nasdaq Composite is down 34% of him. And tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Meta have lost hundreds of billions of dollars in market value.

Of the 60 local tech stocks Globe tracked, only two posted positive returns.

Symbolix shares are up 7% for the full year. The company has a contract to supply warehouse robots to Walmart. WEX’s stock price rose 13% for him. It operates a payment network primarily for fleets of trucks and vans, has benefited from rising gas prices, and has successfully processed employer health benefit plan payments.

Perhaps in 2023 the winner column will be a little longer.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on his Twitter @ampresman.

