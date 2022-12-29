MotoGP Road to Success: Innovation or Optimization? – Road Racing World Magazine





Copyright 2022, Roadracing World Publishing, Inc.

Michael Gugis

On a MotoGP weekend morning it is always worth getting to the track as early as possible and exiting the pitlane. Mechanics get the machine out of the garage on the rear wheel stand just after the sun comes up. They set them on fire, bring them to full operating temperature, put the bike through all six gears, then stop them, drive them back to the garage, and slam the door. Observers in the field can get very close to the bikes because the mechanics are busy and those who like to keep you off the machine have not yet arrived at the track.

When the HRC mechanics pulled Pol Espargaro’s bike out of the garage on Sunday morning for the season-ending race in Valencia, the first thought was why bother?

Espargaro’s bike was completely different than the one Marc Márquez was racing. Both had the RC213V logo on them, but the differences between them were so striking that if these were production machines, the company probably would have come up with a different model name.

Note the difference between Marc Márquez’s RC213V and the factory RC213V that came out of the garage for Pol Espargaro on Sunday morning for his final ride with HRC. It has a different wing, no tail stabilizer, a different frame, a different swingarm, and different aero under the fairing. Photo by Michael Gugis.

Differences that can only be detected with the naked eye include frame differences, swingarm differences, front wing differences, tail section aero differences, and fairing lower aero differences.

The machine Marquez rode featured a welded chassis along with aluminum spars. The lower leading edge of the fairing had ducts that moved the air to the middle and lower part of the bike. It had a vertical fin (Stegosaurus fin) on its tail. It had an aluminum swingarm.

Espargaro’s bike lacked a carbon swingarm, separate front wing set, fairing ducts, welded frame spars and vertical stabilizer fins. Elsewhere at Hondaland, Takaaki Nakagami’s RC213V featured Marquez’s front his wings and chassis, vertical stabilizers, but no carbon swingarm and side his ducts.

Third configuration for the Honda RC213V at Valencia is LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami. The chassis looks the same as Marquez’s machine, with front wings and tail stabilizers, but with a different swingarm and no ducts under the leading edge of the fairing. Photo by Michael Gugis.

Data sharing is why I found the huge disparity in composition counter-productive, which has been mentioned so many times about Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP efforts.

This seems like something fundamental to success in today’s category, but it goes deeper than trying to decide which tires to run on any given Sunday. On the one hand, it suggests that optimization could be even more important.

At the start of the season, the factory Ducati effort struggled and was overtaken by the Gresini satellite team, specifically last year’s Desmosedici’s very fast Enea Bastianini. Bastianini’s bike, his GP21, was well-maintained with 1 his season’s worth of data available, allowing the team to quickly adjust the bike.

Factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller were struggling, in part because they rejected the factory 2022 spec engine. Engineers quickly settled on a powerplant with a mix of 2021 and 2022 spec parts. But that decision was made later in the day, so when the season started in Qatar, the factory team was still trying to optimize the new bike and engine combination for the first few rounds. , complained that he had never ridden the same bike twice over the weekend, had his electronics turned off, and had other settings turned off. By contrast, Bagnaia said all Bastianini had to do was fill up his bike and ride.

One of the things we noticed during the season was that when Ducati tried something new and it worked, it was quickly distributed to other machines. Seeing the Ducati machines in the cold post-dawn air in the Valencia pitlane, their uniformity was striking. TAIL FIN He was the only Luca Marini who had a bike without stabilizers. All of them were equipped with the latest spec fairing ducts. Paint them all with primer and you’ll have a hard time choosing which one of Jorge Martin’s bikes has mirrors on it.

The increasing complexity of MotoGP machines means that there are more and more ways to be slightly off as to the bike’s optimal setup when the lights go out. The more data you have, the more likely you are to make the right decisions about set-up, electronics, aerodynamics, etc. Data analysis is becoming increasingly important, especially given how small gains engineers are looking for these days. In 2022, Franco Morbidelli is physically (if not mentally) recovering from a broken knee, Darin Binder is over the edge and soon-to-retire Andrea Dovizioso is on one foot out of the door. How much did Yamaha suffer because it was out?

But it stands to reason that the closer the machine specs, the more relevant the data produced. Looking at the similarities on the Ducati machines, it seems likely that the engineer could compare and contrast data from his Prima Pramac, Gresini, Mooney VR46 and Lenovo team, as all bikes ran similar configurations. The bike he didn’t have to consider if one was running without a tail stabilizer or fairing duct. They didn’t have to consider his one machine using a carbon swingarm and another machine using an aluminum unit. With the exception of Johann Zarco’s machine, which was used for testing purposes when new parts became available, the data for one bike was generated by a machine configured identically to the others.

Now we know why Pol Espargaro’s machine looked like it hadn’t been updated in months. I have no desire to send him to the team.

But I suspect Honda could do better by choosing the aero, chassis and swingarm configuration in any configuration and having all four riders test it extensively. The team gets data from each machine directly related to every other bike. That wealth of data can get them closer to their optimal setup, and is more productive than throwing new parts at different riders in the hope that one big new part will be the magic solution to their problem. It is possible that

As we all know, Honda already has all the parts for the perfect bike, or at least the perfect MotoGP machine. But without some final big data analysis of a particular configuration, no one knows how good Honda is. Perhaps what the company really needs is to pick one swingarm/chassis/aero combination and let all four Honda riders know what it is until they know exactly what they’re getting into. It’s about running miles.

Innovation matters. But with increasingly stringent rules, the route to the forefront may not be just innovation, but optimization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.roadracingworld.com/news/the-path-to-motogp-success-innovation-or-optimization/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos