Clios Natalie Archibald on Creating a Digital-First Workspace





Clios VP of People says this approach makes employees more flexible and inclusive.

Intention and collaboration are two key leadership pillars that every company should consider as they redesign their offices and enter new markets, according to Natalie Archibald, VP of Human Resources at Cryos. is.

Archibald spoke with BetaKit Editor-in-Chief Douglas Soltys at this year’s SAAS NORTH conference on how to navigate changing work trends and launch new locations with an approach that’s primarily focused on employee needs. We talked.

The effects of the pandemic are here to stay in how we practice and organize our workplaces.

After two years of most workplaces shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Archibald explained that people are starting to incorporate more face-to-face experiences into the world of work.

What we do know is that there are things from the pandemic that don’t seem like a blip on our radar. She said she was here to stay in

Clio, for example, operates with a digital-first experience as its baseline, with the intention, according to Archibald, for all interactions to be digital.

When you have a large group of people sitting directly around a conference room table, you can easily make decisions without asking yourself, “Who needs to be at this table who isn’t here?”

We design digital-first as a baseline and seek to elevate the capabilities and skill sets of our workforce beyond the minimum level for success in that model.

However, the Burnaby-based company has revamped its headquarters during the pandemic to ensure people foster the same connections when they return to working in physical spaces.

The more we can design workplaces and ways of working that serve people with different needs and preferences, the better.

This is what works at Clio’s Burnaby location, which also has a post in Toronto. But replicating this exact strategy doesn’t work for international expansion. Hope is not a plan.

RELATED: Legal tech startup Clio advances FinTech strategy with Canadian payments launch

“I’m going to start a new business in a new country and I don’t think it’s going to work just relying on everything I’ve done in my country of origin and dragging and dropping it,” Archibald explained. .

A successful international expansion plan for a business requires cooperation between different areas of expertise within the company, such as legal and HR heads, and takes into account various operational and employment laws and regulations. She said it is essential to be in a foreign country.

Throughout the interview, Archibald discussed considerations for personal bias and ethnocentrism in expanding operations beyond North America, employee listening mechanisms to reduce feedback channel barriers, and culture building across the company. says more about

Main image courtesy of SAAS NORTH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/clios-natalie-archibald-on-creating-digital-first-workspaces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos