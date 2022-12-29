Tight Belts and Tech Necessities in Critical Sectors





Managing Director of Technology at Health2047 and a pioneering expert in digital transformation in the healthcare industry.

You don’t have to be a fortune teller to know that 2023 is all about the economy and everyone is looking at ways to do more with less. Costs are still rising and most organizations cannot keep up. Whether due to policy, politics, bad practices or the pandemic, the fact remains that technology implementation is not accelerating as fast as it should be. Across industries, most notably, it is becoming a major obstacle to the delivery of services and solutions.

But necessity is the mother of invention, and serious obstacles present opportunities for meaningful change. Here are some ways you might shape your IT strategy for the new year.

Prioritize strong AI

In our data-driven world, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are ubiquitous. As with the level of development activity over the last few years, the sheer power of AI and the potential for service solutions is astonishing. When it comes to experimentation and functional testing, he has impressively worked on almost everything from image generation to drug development. This means that much of what comes to market in 2023 and beyond has been built and tested in labs to a degree that was previously unimaginable, and outperforms traditional solutions that have actually been built and iterated. is shown.

But you should make the most of such extensions. For example, in the transportation and mobility space, the AI ​​spotlight is often focused on bringing self-driving technology to vehicles for the broader consumer automotive market. That’s a cool idea! But what is often overlooked is the more productive, faster and practical use of AI and autonomous mobility to reinvent as-yet-unestablished supply chains.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that supply chains desperately need new capabilities to adapt and move to a situation where the demand to deliver services and goods outstrips the labor force. It means that This creates an opportunity for a new class of highly targeted autonomous transportation technologies and solutions. There is probably no one on the planet who really needs their own RoboCar right now. But with thousands of shipping ports and shipping hubs around the world, you can be sure to use a fleet of automated trucks to move medicines and more directly to where you need them!

And, lest we all forget that we all need to do more with less, the recent surge in fuel costs and the continued energy transition are driving the use of AI and automation in existing logistics networks. It should definitely promote and increase your efficiency in the new year. This prioritization of practical goals should influence the rollout of new delivery infrastructure and increased delivery investments everywhere in the 2023s.

silicon and edge

The use of AI embedded in silicon should also start expanding in 2023. The massive disruption in his supply chain and its inability to meet the industry-wide demand for microchips over the past 18 months presents an interesting picture. Stocks of old chip technology are declining, and new manufacturing facilities and new designs of custom silicon with enhanced features are proliferating. It will be a multi-year process, but this dynamic will allow new technologies to come to the forefront.

Customized, AI-enabled silicon is accelerating the convergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing, evolving into a mainstream paradigm. Major public cloud hyperscalers such as AWS are making big moves in this space. Coupled with the maturity of 5G, 2023 will bring some very powerful computing initiatives, driving an ever-increasing appetite for smarter technologies.

This new era of edge computing brings the ability to process information at speeds close to the origin of workloads, enabling faster, more reliable, and more affordable deployment of powerful AI/ML capabilities. to In healthcare, for example, this enables desirable things like responsive real-time monitoring via innovative biosensors and wearables, and interactive and intuitive digital decision support for clinicians.

secure the future

AI and edge innovations can also help your cybersecurity posture. Advanced security technologies deployed at the edge of the network can automatically and continuously significantly reduce digital vulnerabilities. Sadly, cybersecurity breaches and theft are prevalent and increasing at alarming levels in critical sectors such as healthcare. , especially in healthcare, many organizations do not have the skill sets or in-house capabilities to implement a Zero Trust environment. Especially with legacy infrastructure architectures. Again, modernizing IT to accommodate a high degree of automation is the only hope of defense against cybersecurity scourge.

In 2023, many industries will leverage the power of the cloud to scale automation to previously unimaginable levels. However, this does not mean that organizations will be busy building AI platforms for the security and resilience of their supply chains. Over the next year or so, you’ll start using services that can deliver the AI ​​applications you need without spending hours coding or developing.

The cloud has been a game changer for any industry that requires the use of data (healthcare is no exception). Combining AI with edge features takes the game to the next level. However, the legacy infrastructure and applications prevalent in healthcare today limit the ability to use this kind of integrated transactional system. Investments in archaic IT modernization and adaptation of business practices are at risk of failing in 2023 as we see massive losses across the healthcare industry.

It’s a shame.

The business of healthcare is to provide care and must face the reality of fatigue and damaging workforce dynamics. The thorny question on the shoulders of leadership is how to support organizations facing labor shortages and rising talent costs while making businesses more efficient and lean. The fundamental challenges for critical sectors such as healthcare in 2023 are:

Transform everything from care mechanisms to data security to supply chains.

Creating economic sustainability in a stymied and fragmented ecosystem.

Whatever the economic situation, the persistent pursuit of better technology is our best hope for solving both challenges.

