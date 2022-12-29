Survival Engineer’s Obscene Proposal





Sterling Lanier

Here’s a headline that’s sure to surprise executives: Market downturns are scary, especially in tech!

For tech companies that aren’t profitable, they’re starting to run out of money and need to stretch the dollars they have on hand. And for those fortunate enough to finally see a few shekels, saving as much dry powder as possible becomes paramount to getting through the cycle unscathed.

What’s more, board meetings that used to be fun suddenly become difficult and openly discuss how to survive. Soon, all the key stakeholders around the table, from executive colleagues to investors to advisors, will be talking about how they need to spend less while somehow continuing to do more.

But you’re a technology company, so what you don’t want to cut back on is software development. This always prompts at least one well-meaning board member of hers to make a vulgar proposition: We should cut product development costs in half without cutting back. Your product development speed is not at all.

You immediately respond with confusion that there are no contradictions in software development. You can’t get the equivalent of Jumbo Shrimp configured with higher productivity and lower cost. But once my heart rate stabilizes, I take a deep breath and realize it’s a cold but accurate truth.

global solution

Thankfully, there are shrimp-free options. Examine the cost structure of the software development group. No PhD required. Mathematically understand that developer salaries and wages are about 90% of total spending. Sure you could try to optimize that remaining 10% of him by cutting a few subscriptions to various tools, but you’re never really moving the needle unless you’re willing to put in the effort .

So many companies looking to achieve this magical combination of speed and cost savings turn instead to hiring offshore software developers in places like Eastern Europe and Latin America. Thanks to the low cost of living and favorable tax system, a developer’s salary is typically about half that of engineers in the United States and Western Europe.

Additionally, the costs associated with benefits are a fraction of what we experience in the US, and the stock options we want to offer our top offshore developers are capped compared to what is needed to attract US developers. It barely reaches the table.

This is the best part. With many aspiring countries investing heavily in his STEM-based education over the past two decades, coupled with the democratization of learning by the Internet, software developers in places such as Eastern Europe and Latin America are their peers in the Western world.

Do they all have amazing talents? But not all American or Western European developers either. But the top 10% of offshore developers will have the same level of productivity as the top 10% of Western developers. Also, remember that the total number of developers in the top 10% offshore tier is much higher than the number of developers in the top tier onshore. Expand to regional and even global levels.

Weigh your options

However, this path is not without risks. Time zone and cultural differences mean that special efforts must be made to integrate offshore teams with onshore teams. Offshore developers who feel stranded on the island start behaving as such. If you see a volleyball named Wilson in your code base, you know it’s wrong.

We also need to make greater use of collaboration tools (Slack, Zoom, Jira, etc.) to make working with our offshore development team in São Paulo as seamless as working with our local team in Seattle. And like most things in life, you can’t communicate enough when it comes to offshore development teams. Weekly team emails and regular one-on-one calls with him should become the rule, not the exception.

Finally, weigh all the pros and cons with your board of directors and advisors. Offshore development isn’t for everyone. To succeed, it still requires strong leadership from the management team and a commitment to being a globally oriented company (at least in terms of how it works and behaves). If those two aren’t in place, you can stay local.

In summary, for companies that still need to hire core engineering roles to remain competitive, hiring offshore can save a lot of time and money. And for companies that need to manage growth in a more cost-effective manner, replacing potentially churn developers in onshore teams with offshore resources can be much more cost effective while keeping engines running at top speed. A great way to get it running at a low cost.

So the next board meeting may not be as painful as the last. You still can’t eat a free lunch, but at least you have a way to put some decency on the tech’s vulgar suggestions.

