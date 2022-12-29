Couple found on Google Maps that they matched 33 times before they met





It’s more or less obvious to everyone that Google is some sort of cybernetic “big brother” who knows virtually everything about us, but we still wonder how true this is. It will be

We are more aware of this when we hear stories like Channon Perry, a data analyst from South Africa. I wanted to know if you ever matched up with your partner when they didn’t know each other yet.

they met on the internet while in confinement

A special reason to know was how they met, online during the covid lockdown in 2020 and he missed meeting in person:

“We lived in the same city for five years and went to the same university, but I was a little disappointed that we weren’t able to have a good conversation about meeting each other.”

They were very close 33 times before they met

Thanks to his knowledge of computers and his location history on Google Maps, which stores his phone’s GPS data, he found 33 very close encounters.

He did this by intersecting his phone’s and his partner’s geolocation data, and was able to pinpoint a moment in Cape Town, South Africa when time and space nearly coincided.

“How exciting! We were within 111 meters 33 times in less than 10 minutes, mostly on campus.”

Humanities building at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. The two were studying there (Google Street View) before meeting.

Perry identified a special date: August 16, 2017, three years before they met, they met at a college campus bar where she used to have lunch.

“Maybe we were standing in line for coffee. It’s nice to imagine that they might have quietly enjoyed each other’s “opponents” before. “

And I conclude with the following reflection.

“Having done this research, I can’t help but look at the transients of everyday life in a different light.”

“Great job”

Channon Perry did this research in August and it exploded on social media, with many users sharing it and displaying a map of 33 red dots to prove proximity.

“It does a great job of combining your and your partner’s location history data to see how many times you literally passed each other when you didn’t know each other yet.”

A cool hack that combines data from your and your significant other's Google location history to see how many times you've literally passed by and never met before you start dating.

[email protected] (@Carnage4Life) October 5, 2022

How to copy Perry’s quest and how to avoid it

Google stores your data and you can easily download it. Doing what Perry did is not at all simple and requires expertise. He explains in detail on his blog.

Perry’s story was reviewed by internet expert Gens Roca. He also created a summary guide for downloading the data itself and avoiding Google storing it.

Open Google Maps on your computer Sign in with the same Google account you use on your phone Click the top left menu Click Timeline At the top you can select a specific date You can also turn it off You can alsoi stopped everything

gens roca (@genisroca) December 26, 2022

This case is another example of the ambiguity of Google’s powerful tools. Google provides a very useful service, but at the same time it takes data and uses it for its own benefit.

Either way, we can become more aware of the ubiquity of this data and the possibility of avoiding less-utilized storage.

University of Cape Town Humanities Center, South Africa (Google Street View)

