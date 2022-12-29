



Google announced its last Chromebooks in 2019 with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. His Google store in the US has stopped selling his Pixelbook Go because the company likely won’t be making new Chromebooks in the near future.

Update: A few hours after going live, our inventory is fluctuating. (Google stores are notorious for running out of products when supplies run low.) The Core i7 model has remained unavailable for a long time. But the $849 Pixelbook Go is also gone.

That leaves us with an entry-level unit and a $999 model. Again, 8th generation Intel processors are pretty old.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Pixelbook Go is “out of stock” in the US Google Store. Still available in Canada and down to one model in the UK. The Chromebook was only available in those three countries and offered four configurations.

$649 Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB Storage $849 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage $999 Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB Storage $1,399 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage

A 16:9, 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen was available on the top model with a Full HD 1920×1080 (166PPI) or 4K Ultra HD 3840×2160 (331PPI) “molecular display”. There was a 2MP (/2.0 aperture, 1.4m) “Duo Cam” that featured large bezels and supported 1080p at 60FPS.

Flanked by quiet and satisfying “Hush Keys,” the keyboard featured dual front-firing speakers, and the body was made of “finely painted” magnesium and was available in Just Black or Not Pink. Another unique aspect is that the body is raised for easy gripping. It had two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

It was a beautiful Chromebook that unfortunately has been around since the launch of the 8th Gen Intel chips. The Go was supposed to be Google’s cheapest Chromebook for him to date, but it wasn’t competitive enough and by all accounts had no market success.

In the US Google Store, the Core i7 Pixelbook Go went out of stock some time ago, with the Not Pink variant launching in late 2020. His remaining three models were still available for purchase earlier this week.

In September, there was a report detailing how Google scrapped plans for a Tensor-powered Pixelbook in 2023 amid company-wide cost-cutting measures. In the grand scheme of things, he doesn’t need Google-made Chromebooks, as his third-party OEM focuses on offering premium devices. That said, it was interesting to see Google’s end-to-end vision for ChromeOS.

Looking at Google’s hardware lineup, it’s likely that the company will point to the Pixel Tablet as the device for getting work done. It will be interesting to see if a first-party keyboard dock (such as the Pixel Slate) is offered.

