Is Israel on track to become a leader in quantum computing?





Those of us who aren’t Einsteins talking about myself here don’t fully understand what quantum computing is. And that’s okay.

In the near future, most of us will continue to use conventional computers that compute with binary bits (0 or 1) rather than moving to quantum computers that compute with qubits (any combination of 0s and 1s). .

But more and more people working in fields such as drug discovery, economics, weather forecasting, aviation, and supply chain logistics are processing unimaginable amounts of data at speeds that conventional computers and supercomputers cannot handle. We need the power of quantum computing to answer complex questions.

Experts tell ISRAEL21c that Israel has a reputation for technological prowess and out-of-the-box thinking that could crush quantum computing.

But we are behind the game, so we need to catch up first with the big three in quantum computing: the US, Canada, and China.

Extremely Dangerous Dr. Aviv Zeevi, Vice President and Head of Technology Infrastructure at the Israel Innovation Authority.Photo by Hannah Taybe

We are building an industry that didn’t exist four or five years ago, said Aviv Zeevi, vice president and head of technology infrastructure for the government-run Israel Innovation Authority. .

About 30 Israeli quantum computing companies have received funding in the last 3-4 years, and many have raised significant amounts. This means the market really believes this, he says, Zeevi.

Current processors are reaching their limits. AI and the design of new materials and devices have more data and greater processing needs.

The IIA funds eight projects through its participation in QuantERA, a European network of 39 public institutions in 31 countries supporting research and innovation in quantum technologies.

Quantum computing research and development remains very dangerous, Zeevi told ISRAEL21c. A huge capital investment is required.there is a lot of technology [that quantum computing can be based on] I don’t know which one is the key.

Aim: world hegemony

Given these uncertainties, The IIA will establish an Israeli Quantum Computing Center (QCC) over the next three years, using several available processing technologies that can be used by entrepreneurs and researchers. allocated $29 million for

QCC will be built by an Israeli startup in collaboration with the last 20 years of academic knowledge. Our aim is to achieve supremacy, says Zeevi.

Unlike Google and IBM, QCC doesn’t put all its tech eggs in one basket.

Yoel Knoll, Vice President of Marketing at Quantum Machines, said: Photo credit: Quantum Machines

It will be a world first, says Yoel Knoll, vice president of marketing for Tel Aviv-based Quantum Machines. It is a partner of QCC, Elbit Systems and Classiq (Israel), ParTec (Germany), QuantWare (Netherlands), ORCA Computing (UK), ColdQuanta and Super.tech (USA).

Knoll told ISRAEL21c that this will be the first time a quantum computing center will house a range of different platforms.

Several technologies are currently poised to become the dominant processing technology. When you buy a quantum computer from a big company, the choice is made by the big company. If they bet on the wrong horse, the computer will have to be replaced.

Quantum computer brain

With 130 employees, Quantum Machines has become Israel’s largest startup in the sector since its inception in May 2018. It is also the only company that manufactures quantum control systems.

A processor in a quantum computer is like a powerful muscle that can do many things, but without a brain it wouldn’t work. So it’s a quantum control system, explains Knoll.

The control system takes traditional computing queries from users, translates them into quantum language for quantum processors, and then translates them back into traditional language for users.

QCC has a component-based solution with Quantum Machines technology in between, so Israeli or foreign companies wishing to test [its product] According to Knoll, it can be connected to any quantum processor on the market.

This system can be upgraded to accommodate quantum technologies that have yet to be invented.

The center will also include a quantum incubator to help develop industry in Israel. Quantum Academy to provide the industry with the skilled workforce it needs, Knoll continues.

Quantum computing is currently the world of physicists, but it will also require many programmers and engineers. This will expand Israel’s footprint in the market.

Collaboration with America

The bilateral US-Israel science foundation has supported joint quantum research projects for decades, said Anton Post, executive director of the BSF. This work has grown exponentially over the past decade, with 224 grants awarded.

Quantum research is approaching a tipping point where basic research is translated into real-world applications, says Post.

To facilitate this development and maintain the competitive edge Israel and the United States have in the field, BSF has partnered with Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MOST) to promote joint US-Israeli research on new quantum technologies. Inspire even more.

Deputy Director Tom Dunn of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO

MOST Deputy Director Tom Dunn, who is also a member of the IIA Board of Directors, said Israel will invest $5.8 million in ISRAEL21c, and the US National Science Foundation will invest twice that amount, to develop four new projects over the next four years. He said he would fund joint quantum technology projects.

The first projects to be managed by the international department under Barak Gatenyo are expected to be announced by the end of the year, says Dan.

why we need ourselves

In addition to working with American and European institutions to advance quantum computing, Israel recognizes the need to stand on its own.

Many decision makers, here and elsewhere, see quantum computing as a national security issue. Because it affects code cracking and password unlocking, Dunn explains.

This is one of the reasons why MOST has identified quantum computing as a priority area. Whether Israel will become the leading force in this area remains to be determined. It may be what we have to do.

The IIA’s Aviv Zeevi adds that technological autonomy in quantum computing is essential due to security-related issues related to military use and cryptography. We need to hold our own niche and hopefully get there in five or six years.

Now Zeevi says it could be in the top 10 in terms of investment and number of companies. Although he is a bit late in the race, we can see a significant increase in the number of companies and foreign investment in the Israeli quantum computing industry.

Quantum Source co-founder and CEO Oded Melamed said: Photo courtesy of Quantum Source

Oded Melamed, co-founder and CEO of Rehovot’s Quantum Source, says a fully equipped quantum computer is a strategic asset for any country.

With such a computer, the impossible today becomes possible. For example, the ability to crack the RSA code with which most data is encrypted today, Melamed told his ISRAEL21c.

Governments with useful quantum computers have a unique strategic position against their rivals, much like the early days of supercomputers.

super destructive

With a staff of approximately 30 physicists and electrical engineers, Quantum Source develops core hardware for quantum computers based on photon platform technology developed at the Weizmann Institute. (Other major platforms are based on cryogenic atoms, trapped ions, and superconducting qubits.)

Former CEO of Altair Semiconductor, Melamed believes our technology is so disruptive that it can make Israel a leader in the field.

Israel is generally very strong in hardware — Intel started here because of our chip design capabilities, and Apple leverages its hardware design capabilities here as well, he says.

Quantum was slow to realize its potential, and many initiatives around the world began with intensive government support that was not there until recently.

Quantum Machines’ Yoel Knoll confirms that Israel is entering a sandbox of mega players such as IBM, Google and Amazon.

But now, with more startups emerging and the QCC being built, I think we’re taking a leap and ahead of other markets, he predicts.

Quantum Machines is involved in several large quantum computing centers around the world, so we see what’s going on there and they really want our technology. And because our technology is Israeli technology, Knoll says it’s starting to have an impact.

We have lagged behind in the game, but with the amazing brains this country has, there is no doubt that it will become as dominant in quantum computing as it is in telecommunications and cyber.

