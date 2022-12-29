What people in Wisconsin searched for on Google this year





If you had to guess what people were wondering about in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, what would it be? If you guessed the tree nursery, you would be right.

What about Madison? green bay? Wausaw? Eau Claire?

Well, depending on the region, it could be pancakes, or dogs, or second-hand convertibles.

With the release of its annual Local Year in Search survey results, Google revealed search insights for five regions in the state of Badger: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Wausau, and Eau Claire.

As a result, Milwaukee turned out to be the only place in the United States with a booming nursery in nearby searches. Madison was the only place in the country where dog training was top trending in searches near me.

In Green Bay, dog adoption was a top ‘find nearby’ trend. It was the only place in the country that had this.

Used convertible sales were one of the top trends nearby searched on Eau Claire.

Also in Wausau, pancakes have risen to the top of search trends near me according to Google, with locals searching more than 10 times more than last year.

But what about top trending animals?

Wisconsin is cattle country, but people seemed to have strayed from their dairy roots.

Google discovered that Milwaukee’s most popular animal is the capybara. It was Kookaburra in Madison. Green Bay was an Oriole orchard. Eau Claire preferred guinea pigs. and Warsaw, the yellow warbler.

And if you think it’s bad to insult cows, dairy has never been a top food priority.

Rice crispies were the most popular recipe in Green Bay. Sweets are also popular in Eau Claire, with banana muffins being the most popular recipe in the area.

The people of Wausau liked good food. Chicken broccoli casserole was the most popular recipe. Corned beef hash has taken over as Madison’s top trending recipe.

And in Milwaukee? Grinder Sandwich (No, it’s not a dance, it’s just a way of saying sub-sandwich.)

Most regions seem to search differently, but there is one thing that ties them all together. It’s country music.

Country music was the most searched music genre in 2022 in four out of five regions, including Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire and Wausau. Milwaukee was an outlier, with Lap being the most searched.

In several other searches, each of the five Wisconsin regions stood out.

The term dance class ranked high in searches for Milwaukee. Only one other area of ​​hers, Tupelo, Mississippi, did this search, with Milwaukee topping the search list.

Eau Claire was just one of two top-ranked places in America for party shops to search for nearby. Similarly, Wausau was only one of two smoothies top trending searches in the United States.

For Green Bay, that term was lumberyard. Only Bowling Green, Kentucky had this term in his trending top searches nearby.

Today’s event was another term for top trending searches near Madison. This was one of the 4 places where this was on the top.

Nearly every region in Wisconsin had gas prices, cheap gas, or other variations of that phrase in the top trends for searches near me. This is not surprising given last year’s volatility in the fuel market.

And even if you’re looking for restaurants, movie screenings, and bingo nearby, people seem to be craving activities outside their homes, which could be an escape mode after the pandemic ravages the country. .

Click on each region below to see all of Google’s Local Year in Search results.

