Apple may take drastic measures to reverse iPhone 14 Plus sales slump





We’ve been hearing reports that the iPhone 14 Plus has been on shelves since it debuted in October. While things look pretty dire right now, Apple may be implementing a whole new strategy with the iPhone 15.

According to yeux1122’s post on Naver, iPhone 14 Plus sales are “well above” Apple’s lowest estimates, and Apple is considering new strategies to reverse the trend with the iPhone 15. .

Apple plans to release the phone years in advance, so it’s unlikely that it will cancel plans for the iPhone 15 Plus. However, Apple is “seriously” considering price cuts. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same screen size costs just $200 with tons of extras, including an A16 chip, ProMotion display with Dynamic Island, a telephoto camera and a stainless steel design. It’s a dollar surcharge. Yeux1122 claims that Apple is “very likely” to cut the price of the iPhone 15 Plus.

The price drop to $849 or $799 also affects the smaller 6.1-inch model, which starts at $799. When Apple dropped the $699 mini model from the line, Apple effectively increased the cost of the iPhone 14 line, which may have affected sales of lower-end iPhones. It’s unclear if Apple is considering cutting the price of the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple’s latest iPhone was supposed to be the answer to the iPhone 13 mini’s woes, but it seems to sell just as badly as its smaller predecessor. , Pro model sales are reportedly skyrocketing. Yeux1122 reports that its strategy is “decisive,” with Apple leaning “to the extent the market understands” the difference between the two lines. It is highly likely.

Yyeux1122 has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks, accurately predicting iPhone 14 Pro prices, chips and colors, as well as redesigns and release dates for the 10th generation iPad. The iPhone 15 is set to be unveiled at his September event, so Apple’s current plans could change significantly.

