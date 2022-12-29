Ars Technicas’ Best Video Games of 2022





Collage by Aurich Lawson

2022 has been a slightly strange year for video games. But that holiday rush itself has been quiet this year, thanks to delays in famous franchises from Diablo to Starfield to The Legend of Zelda.

That’s why some commentators are calling 2022 a “slow year” in which the games industry is still recovering from the development turmoil of COVID. We’ve had some collective trouble arriving at our usual selection of 20 games for this year’s best games list.

But looking at the selection that made our list for 2022, it’s hard not to feel like the collective industry has let us down. Many independent games have given their chance to shine, including the one that made this list on the strength of brave new ideas in Telling. The rest appreciate the continued creativity and resilience of the gaming industry.

This year, we’ve listed our game picks in alphabetical order, ending with one “Game of the Year.” here you are

Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration

Digital Eclipse; Windows, Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/series, Atari VCS

Retro game compilations are rarely considered for Ars’ annual Game of the Year list. It’s unprecedented for a game like this to actually win one of the coveted spots. But the Atari 50 does a few key things to set itself apart from the myriad of classic game emulation collections that have proliferated over the years. Magnification / Vctr Sctr.

The first is the emphasis on supplementary material. Atari 50 is packed with video interviews, design documents, contemporary ads, trivia, quotes and more. All of this gives important context to his 50-year history of Ataris, making even the hardest-to-play games in the collection all the more interesting from a historical perspective. The timeline presentation is also top-notch, making the whole product feel more like an interactive museum than a simple collection of old titles.

The Atari 50 also shines with half a dozen reimagined versions of some Atari classics. They feature updated graphics, sounds, and gameplay that utilize decades of advances in game design and technology to breathe fresh life into old concepts for new audiences. Not all of these products are winners, but Vctr Sctr’s addictive action alone is enough to warm the hearts of old-school arcade game fans.

-Kyle Orlando

cult of lamb

Massive monsters; Windows, Mac, Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/series

There is a strange statement here. There aren’t enough cult simulators out there. Cult of the Lamb is both, a great roguelite, but what really stood out this year was the Cult of the Lamb simulator portion of the package. Expanding / Fighting Bosses Drill knows to avoid ranged and melee attacks and counter with his own attacks. So far, the demonic beast we’ve fought in Cult of the Lamb strikes a solid balance between hand-drawn animation frames and stretchy vector his effects.

return

The combat portion of the game plays like the indie classic Binding of Isaac’s more forgiving and approachable cousin. The dodge-and-slash action offered here is tight, but not very original. But manage the general well-being and productivity of the cult while producing and harvesting resources, performing favor quests for townspeople, preaching sermons, silencing heretics, and performing anthropomorphism. You’ll spend at least as much time building a town building loop as you do. animal sacrifice.

Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and even Peter Molyneux’s Dash of Black and White are here. It’s all a lot of fun, but it’s the cartoonish vision of running a cult in a Lovecraftian horror world that really sells the game.

The art is top notch, the music is haunting (in a good way), and the progression system is just the right amount of addictive. Cult of the Lamb isn’t he reinventing a single wheel, but it’s a delicious cocktail of the best indie games the last few years have offered, whether it’s a roguelite dungeon crawler or a cozy gaming phenomenon .

In other words, it’s the “greatest hit” of popular indie game mechanics with hilarious and original themes. As such, it deserves your dedication.

-Samuel Axon

Dwarven Fortress

Bay 12 Games; Windows

The version of Dwarven Fortress that has existed for the past 16 years has been, well, nasty. The default graphics were colored ASCII characters. Onboarding was wiki dependent and painful trial and error. And the inherent difficulty was also the game’s cry: “It’s fun to lose.” Expanded/Optional tutorial prompt displayed when launching his Steam version of Dwarf Fortress. This mineral-rich region of the world could be yours.

Bay 12 Games / Steam

Still, Dwarf Fortress’ unparalleled complexity and epic storytelling potential earned it a devoted fan base that rarely funded the game through donations. This makes this modern ‘debut’ of the game with 16-bit style graphics, a great soundtrack, tutorials and optimized shortcuts an invitation to newcomers. It’s also a chance for longtime fans to show their love for Zach Adams and the Turn Adams brothers. Who has continued to run this crazy simulation without actively selling the game.

The new commercial version of Dwarf Fortress released this year is much easier to dig into than the older version. Now, after your first few tries at the game, it’s likely that you’ll be left with questions like, “How do you find a sand camp that also has enough minerals?” Rather than “What was that red Turkish symbol and how did it kill my hunter?”

But despite the brilliance, the ridiculously deep systems and procedurally generated mythical chaos are all still here, and there are more rational ways to access and understand them. leads to another potential question: “Why does that cat get grumpy when she thinks about the table?”) This new version of Dwarf Fortress only adds to the appeal of this already impressive piece. And hopefully it will bring the game to a wider audience. It can sustain it better. Well, everything gets better.

-Kevin Purdy

God of War: Ragnarok

Sony Santa Monica Studio; PS4/5

Four years later, Ragnarok could have delivered even more of the boy’s dad-style God of War we remembered and loved in 2018. That game would likely have been vying for a spot on this list.

Sony

And of course, much of the gameplay and many environments in this sequel will be familiar to fans of its predecessor. That’s not a bad thing. Ragnarok’s combat system is deeper than ever, with major new combat options introduced into my playthrough for almost 20 hours.

But Ragnaork stands alone on its own, thanks in no small part to its supporting characters. The Norse pantheon that the game’s title alludes to steals the show brilliantly, trading subtle barbs and mythological drama for some delightful scenery-chewing performances. The relationship between Atreus’ son Atreus is less poignant this time around, but there are enough interesting side stories to make up for this relative lack.

The sequel also works well with varying pacing, switching to nimble, bow-wielding Atreus or switching to an expanded puzzle-solving section before Kratos’ standard ax-and-chain-swinging gameplay feels tedious. And, especially on the PlayStation 5, the gloriously brilliant environments shine through, really begging you to explore every nook and cranny for many hidden paths and storylines. Even if it doesn’t live up to its predecessor, it helps push this sequel up on our list.

-Kyle Orlando

