10 Easy iOS 16 Tips and Tricks to Help You Master Your New iPhone





You’ve just unboxed your new iPhone. Maybe it’s the first you’ve ever had. Maybe you’re replacing an iPhone 8 that has seen better days. You may get an iPhone every year, but using it is very casual.

Whatever the reason, taking the time to learn some new tips and tricks can make your time with your new phone more enjoyable. Some you may know, some you may not have heard of, but they all make life with your iPhone just a little bit easier.

Change Siri’s voice

Siri’s voice is very iconic, but did you know that you can change it? There are several voices to choose from (US, Australian, UK, etc.), each with a different gender.[設定]and open[Siri と検索],[Siri の声]Just tap and listen to your options. This is usually best done while connected to Wi-Fi, as new voices may need to be downloaded.

Swipe to find all

It always amazes me how many people don’t know or use the iPhone’s powerful global search capabilities. Just like Spotlight on your Mac, you can find apps, search the web, and find any type of content on your device (photos, documents, emails, messages, etc.).

Simply swipe down on your home screen to access it. Swipe down on the home screen from anywhere in the middle of the screen, not from the top edge (which opens Notification Center or Control Center).

IDGMore

Spotlight search on the iPhone is so often overlooked that Apple actually added a small “search” button to the bottom of the iOS 16 home screen. Just search for something and scroll down to find results from the App Store, the web, and more. Within various apps on your phone. You can also enter simple math problems.

Widgets are a great way to see information at a glance on your home screen. But too many widgets leaves little room for your app.

Luckily, you can stack widgets of the same size! Add widgets by tapping and holding the home screen until all icons “wobble” and dance, then tap the (+) button on the top left to add widgets Add After placing the widget on your home screen, tap and hold the widget until a menu pops up. You can select Edit Stack to select other widgets to place on top of it.

foundry

Or hold down the widget after the menu pops up. After another second or two, you should be able to drag and rearrange the widgets freely. Just drag it on top of another widget to stack it.

iPhone uses time, location, and past activity to do its best to show you the widgets you most want to see from your stack. If you don’t see the widget you want, swipe up or down to cycle through the stack.

Setting back tap as a frequently used function

iPhone has accessibility features that are very useful for almost everyone. This is called a “back tap” and allows you to double or triple tap the back of your iPhone to trigger an action. For example, you can double-tap to launch the camera, triple-tap to toggle flashlight, open notification center, toggle mute, take screenshots, or launch custom shortcuts.

[設定]and open[アクセシビリティ],[タッチ]then tapscroll down[Back Tap](usually at or near the bottom) and select it. You can set independent actions for double-tap and triple-tap.

IDGMore

Use your keyboard like a trackpad

Tap and hold the spacebar whenever the keyboard is awake. After a second, all characters are blank and you can drag your finger to move the cursor as if you were using a trackpad. Then move the cursor to the desired text and hold it again to pop up the text selector. This is a very simple and convenient way to get back to the right place to do your edits.

Bring out the subject of your photo from the background

Cropping an image from a photo usually requires Photoshop and a bit of skill, but iPhone lets you quickly select just the subject of the image, not the background. Just tap and hold the image on any webpage or photo app. In photos, the subject is selected, but in web images, a context menu appears and[被写体をコピー]must be tapped.

IDGMore

You can then paste it into all sorts of other apps like messages, emails, or even save it to a file. If you have dexterous fingers, you can tap and hold an object and drag it to another app. A more detailed step-by-step tutorial can be found here.

Scan documents easily

iPhone makes it very easy to scan paper documents, convert them to PDF and mark them. You can store them in the cloud or the Files app, or send them via message or email. There are several ways to do this. See our step-by-step guide for more information.

The easiest way is to use the Notes app. Open Notes, tap the camera button, tap[ドキュメントをスキャン]Just tap This is a great way to capture receipts, vaccination records, registrations, and other important paper documents and create digital copies that can be stored in the cloud for safekeeping.

Set up your Medical ID

Tips that will save your life! iPhone can display emergency medical information to first responders. It’s called Medical ID and takes only a few minutes to set up. First, open the Health app. Then tap your profile picture in the top right. Tap Medical ID.upper right[編集]Tap. You can enter emergency contact information, medical allergies, important medical conditions, and other information.

Then tap the Show When Locked toggle. This allows you to view medical information in an emergency. also,[緊急通報中に共有]Turn on to automatically share your medical ID with the person you call when you call emergency services on your iPhone.

Turn on tactile keyboard

With iOS 16, Apple finally added haptic feedback to the keyboard, but it’s not enabled by default. To turn it on (and turn off annoying clicks),[設定]and open[サウンドと触覚],[キーボード フィードバック], then select Sounds and haptics can be enabled or disabled independently. A great feature that adds a little vibration under your finger when you type. It may help reduce mistakes!

IDGMore

read the manual

Remember when electronic devices like computers came with an actual physical manual? Those days may be long gone, but Apple still maintains up-to-date iPhone user guides. , which provides easy, detailed instructions on how to do just about anything with your iPhone.

You can find it on the web or download the latest free e-book version from the Books app. It’s worth taking the time to take a closer look. Even the most experienced iPhone user will find something they didn’t know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/1435887/tips-tricks-iphone-siri-search-widgets-keyboard.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos