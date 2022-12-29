What Caused Twitter’s First Shutdown Under Elon Musk? Here’s What Your Boss Says





Twitter recovered after a major global outage on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India). The company has not yet commented on the cause of the issue, but the company’s boss, Elon Musk, may have clarified the cause of the service disruption. That’s a drastic change in his backend server architecture.

A major change to the backed server architecture has been rolled out. Twitter should feel faster, he tweeted Musk.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Note, however, that Musk didn’t explicitly say that it stopped due to changes in the supported server architecture. It also marks the first major service disruption his social network his site has faced under the CEO of Tesla, which he bought in October for $44 billion and the second-richest man in the world. was.

Twitter’s first outage under Elon Musk

Most users reported technical issues while accessing the website on their desktops or laptops. A small number of respondents said mobile apps were also affected.

At the peak of the disruption, more than 10,000 users from the US, about 2,500 from Japan, and about 2,500 from the UK were affected, according to Downdetector, which tracks the outage.

Even when the power outage continued, Musk responded to the user saying the service was working for him.

