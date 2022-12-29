University of Washington Lab Pays Upfront With Tech





Shyam Gollakota says his drive to bring life-changing health technology to otherwise inaccessible people may have started in his childhood in his native India.

My grandmother had severe hearing loss, and I joke that it’s why I’m always so noisy. We were a middle-class family, so it’s very close to my personal experience.

Gorakota rose from childhood to become director of the Mobile Intelligence Lab at the University of Washington’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering. And in the past year, he and his students and colleagues have demonstrated at least two of his techniques that put the cost and inconvenience of mundane tests directly from the clinic into the hands of users. These technologies are still in the demonstration stage and may eventually prove to be of great benefit to low- and middle-income countries.

One of those technologies uses a smartphone’s haptic motor and camera to measure blood clotting time. Another, perhaps influenced by his grandmother’s experience, uses a telephone and commercial earbuds to measure hearing in newborns.

Golakota said there are no hearing tests for newborns in India or Kenya. In the US, it’s used in hospitals across the country, which is a good thing. If we can detect early that someone has hearing loss, we can intervene and improve their quality of life, which does not exist in other parts of the world.

In fact, testing newborn hearing in low-income countries is simply not possible, as some otoacoustic emission testing (OAE) equipment costs over $5,000. The Gollakotas team’s invention costs about $10 and uses an off-the-shelf microphone and off-the-shelf earphones connected to a smartphone via a headphone jack. We transmit two pure tones from each earpiece and algorithmically detect the distortion product OAE produced by the cochlea and recorded via a microphone. In a clinical study of 114 young patients, including infants under 6 months of age and those with known pre-existing hearing loss, the device achieved 100% sensitivity and 88.9% detected hearing loss with a specificity of . commercial device.

Image credit: Shyam Gollakota, Director, University of Washington Mobile Intelligence Lab

inspiration, improvisation, innovation

He acknowledges that some of the projects the lab conducts are inspired by personal experience, while others are simply curiosity and the ongoing brainstorming of the lab’s researchers and clinical colleagues. This is the result of storming.

We just keep asking basic questions and are not afraid to look stupid. Learn from the experts around you.

For example, he said he didn’t know until a colleague started talking about an OAE device in which the inner ear produces sound.

That kind of thing blew my mind when I heard about it, he said. You think of your ears as just a microphone that picks up sound. The fact that your cochlea can emit sounds? Come on, it’s charming.

By attaching one of two tones that elicit a response from the cochlea to each of two earbuds and attaching a microphone to a probe placed in the patient’s ear, the lab team replicated the concept used in commercial OAE equipment. changed. We also coded the device’s algorithm to handle increased background noise.

The device is currently being tested in the Newborn Hearing Screening Project in Kenya. The researchers collaborated with groups from the University’s Department of Global Health, the University of Nairobi, and the Kenyan Ministry of Health to create the Project for Newborn and Early Childhood Hearing Screening in Kenya (TUNE).

sometimes pay it upfront

One of the basic assumptions behind lab research is that many of the capabilities of clinical instruments designed 20 or 30 years ago but still in widespread use are implemented in both software and hardware. is much more economical to emulate on smartphones that are regularly upgraded with on an approximately yearly basis.

One of the great things about working with mobile technology and software is that you can prototype very quickly. This is exactly the promise of digital health, he said. The pace at which you can build something useful is much faster than if you had to develop your own specific hardware from scratch.

The possibilities of mobile technology also allow labs to be created with a mix of different technologies. Some of it is effectively donated by making the code open source. Both the coagulation test and hearing test techniques were released that way. Breath analysis technology purchased by Google, as well as another technology that helps diagnose ear infections, are heading down the commercial startup route.

And while he feels that labs like his are introducing a kind of competition to established technologies, it all forces the vendors of those technologies to increase their own pace of innovation. We see it as part of a larger trend.

He said the fact that we have these mobile technologies is basically an opportunity to democratize these technologies that haven’t seen much innovation in the last few decades. Over the years, I wouldn’t be surprised to see larger manufacturers incorporate OAE technology into the earphones themselves.

And you can expect even more innovation from the lab. We are growing all the time, he said. A way to stay new is to work with people who bring new ideas to the lab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mddionline.com/technologies/university-washington-lab-pays-it-forward-democratized-health-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos