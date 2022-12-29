Kelly: Flawed Legislative Legislation Threatens North Carolina’s Tech Leadership and Small Businesses





Either way, North Carolina is one of America’s top technology and innovation leaders. The Research Triangle has three research universities and hundreds of technology companies that focus talent, research, and resources into one of America’s most vibrant and successful innovation ecosystems. . Additionally, in the past five years, 1,125 North Carolina-based startups have raised $12.5 billion to fund their innovative ideas and grow their businesses. Few states can match this strong performance.

But the short-sighted legislation being considered in Washington not only threatens North Carolina’s ability to innovate, but also undermines the state’s small business community, making China America’s most formidable tech competitor, putting it in the dozens of countries in global tech leadership. These bills claim to target America’s biggest tech companies, but in reality their nasty repercussions could hamper the entire US tech industry. will be

What Congress fails to understand is that technology is not just another sector, but an essential backbone of national security, economic prosperity, and values. It protects, deters adversaries, strengthens businesses, provides the free flow of information across borders, and enables greater expression, exchange of ideas, and innovation.

Among the largest users of technology tools in the United States are the 964,000 small businesses in North Carolina. Employing 45% of all employees in the state, these businesses use cloud computing to store and manage data, social media and marketing automation to reach new customers affordably, We are tapping into a broader global market with our e-commerce platform.

These technology tools help North Carolina small businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital world. These tools have also been a lifeline to help us through the most difficult times of the pandemic. In fact, without the digital safety net provided by US technology companies, nationwide he would have seen 11.1 million small businesses (37.1%) close all or part of their business.

How bad will the new legislation proposed by Congress be for small businesses? One study found that if these anti-innovation bills were passed, small and medium-sized retailers would lose about 5,000 dollars in the first five years after they passed. billions of dollars in lost sales, and the informal regulatory tax on small businesses would amount to 5.2% of sales. , or an average of $1,712 per seller. Add to that his two years of COVID-induced revenue loss and his four decades of high inflation, especially over the past year, and it’s a painful blow that most small businesses in North Carolina haven’t survived. These short-sighted bills will also make small businesses more dependent on China-controlled technology, exposing critical financial and customer data to greater risk.

North Carolina businesses and universities are also top targets for China-based hackers. In fact, China’s theft of U.S. intellectual property (IP) currently costs between $225 billion and $600 billion annually, and a 2019 study found that one-fifth of businesses said China stole his IP within a year. It is one thing for a country to increase its capacity through investment. If they outright steal important technology, that’s a different story.

North Carolina’s ability to remain a leader in technology and research innovation is critical to its economic success. To keep the state competitive, it’s critical that Congress pass laws that encourage and accelerate innovation, not stifle it. Such laws should focus on developing new technologies, expanding existing ones, removing barriers to innovation, and checking China’s technological ambitions and property theft. Ultimately, this approach, rather than stringent legislation, will help ensure that North Carolina remains at the forefront of innovation in technology and research.

Doug Kelly is CEO of the American Edge Project (AEP). AEP is a coalition of nearly 20 organizations committed to advancing and protecting America’s innovation and technology.

