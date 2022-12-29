Hosted Phone Systems 101: Everything You Need To Know

You’ve probably seen the endless discussions regarding hosting phone systems and their suitability. But why are they in the news?

Hosted systems shine because they are clutter-free, faster, and more technologically advanced. Besides, their call quality is superb.

Keep reading about hosted phone systems , their features, pros, and why you should consider them.

What Are Hosted Phone Systems?

Hosted phone systems are internet-based devices whose applications and servers are in third-party data centers instead of being at a physical location. The hardware onsite includes network PoE switches and physical phones.

So how is the connection made? The Internet acts like a connection route from the end user’s location to the cloud-based phone system. The hosting company provides the dial tone and directs it over the Internet.

How Do Hosted Phone Systems Work?

Users can take calls via hosted phone systems with cloud PBX. The online server manages all incoming and outgoing calls using the VoIP connection.

Check out how it works in the steps below:

Step 1: You find an excellent hosted phone provider offering cloud PBX and are connected to the off-side data centers.

Step 2: An incoming call comes through your desk phone as it goes to the hosted PBX system.

Step 3: The PBX system converts data from the call into digital packets transmitted through an internet connection . The VoIP of the hosted phone system comes in handy here.

Step 4: The PBX system routes this incoming call to the phone at the office desk.

Step 5: Your desk phone rings and is picked up. A connection is created after digital packets are re-converted into voice messages. As you talk to the caller, the hosted PBX acts as the middleman.

All devices with internet connections can make or receive phone calls as long as there is a complete cloud-based phone system. These include mobile phones, desktops, landlines, and laptops.

Features Of Hosted Phone Systems

Here are things to consider when vetting hosted phone systems before settling on the best:

Impeccable Call Quality

Despite being wireless, the clarity of hosted VoIP calls is top-notch if there is a good internet connection. Most ISPs give at least 10Mb of internet speed which is enough to make or receive high quality via these virtual phone systems regardless of the distance .

Security

VoIP connections are more secure than wired setups. Studies show that networks with 99% uptime have connections made through effective carrier-grade data centers, and it is hard to hack them or eavesdrop on calls.

Transcribed Voicemail

The voicemail transcription feature sends transcripts to your email. You can listen to the transcription to get the message from the incoming call and respond promptly or save it for future action.

Pros

More secure

Flexible for remote staff and teams

Cost-saving

Clutter-free

Easy installation

Switch To Hosted Phone Systems Now!

Hosted phone systems can grow your business through seamless communication. New users must understand these systems and check for advanced features to optimize all business communications. Get a reliable provider to cater to your business’ in-house or remote communication needs.