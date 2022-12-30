NuZee Inc. Wins World Finance Innovation Award





Single-serve coffee giant honored as industry’s most innovative company in coffee processing

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) NuZee, Inc. has been named the 2022 Most Innovative Company in Coffee Processing by World Finance. rice field. The annual awards recognize trend-makers in their respective industries who have driven cutting-edge innovations and initiatives, shifting the way they operate to new and innovative models.

drip kit portable pour over

NuZee CEO Masa Higashida said: “Our team is dedicated to creating great coffee experiences and disrupting the $12 billion capsule industry.”

NuZee meets consumer demands for convenience and quality with products that meet both the lifestyle and taste expectations of today’s coffee lover. Its products include single-serve pour-over and brewbag coffee formats. The coffee is pre-measured, offering simplicity and allowing coffee drinkers to practice mindful and responsible consumption by brewing only what they need.

Investments in R&D initiatives have improved extraction and taste. “Our goal is to recreate a barista-quality coffee that highlights the unique characteristics of the coffee,” said Marie Franklin, senior vice president of sales and marketing at NuZee. “Coffee roasters are looking for new ways to reach their consumers, and we are excited to offer a solution that not only excites customers but keeps them in the know.”

The Spring 2022 acquisition of Dripkit will expand NuZee’s portfolio to reach specialty coffee consumers, add partnerships with top roasters, and further position NuZee as a leading alternative single-serve coffee company. I was able to fix it.

For more information on NuZee and its innovative initiatives, please visit mynuzee.com. To view the full list of winners, please visit the World Finance Innovation Awards here.

About World Finance World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines with a global distribution network that includes a subscriber list of prominent decision makers worldwide. increase.

About NuZee, Inc. NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) is a leading co-packer of single serve coffee formats that partners with companies to support their development within the single serve and private label coffee category.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. is included. NuZee cautions that such statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee’s current expectations and NuZee does not expect that experience or future changes will reveal that the anticipated results expressed or implied in this or any other NuZee statement will not be achieved. makes no commitment to update or revise these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control. The impact of COVID-19 on NuZee’s business, including supply chain disruptions. general market acceptance and demand for NuZee’s products; NuZee relies on third party roasters to roast and blend the coffee beans required to produce our products and provide co-packaging services. NuZee’s ability to successfully achieve the expected results of strategic transactions; The fact that NuZee Single His Serves a portion of his Coffee Products is expected to be manufactured, processed and packaged for his NuZee by Partner under a Purchase Order pursuant to an agreement between the parties. The fact that the sale is completed on a purchase order basis without any written agreement between NuZee and its customer. NuZee’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategies. A discussion of additional factors that could cause NuZee’s actual results, performance or expectations to differ from the forward-looking statements is set forth in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. Please check the information provided. Sections of NuZee’s public reports and other filings made by NuZee with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source NuZee, Inc.

