Complete Genomics Presents Multiple Innovative Sequencing Platforms at BIOTECH SHOWCASE 2023





Enhanced sequencing capabilities offer opportunities to accelerate breakthroughs in life science research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Complete Genomics Inc https://completegenomics.mgiamericas.com/, a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd., announced today that it will be exhibiting at Biotech Showcase 2023. . will be held in San Francisco in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Registered attendees will be able to watch the Complete Genomics presentation live through 24/7 on-demand access if their schedule prevents them from watching during the week of the main event.

Complete Genomics offers a complete line of high-throughput sequencing instruments and related products, including sample extraction, library preparation, automated systems, sequencing platforms and bioinformatics. Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Rade Drmanac provides an overview of our complete suite of high-throughput sequencing instruments and related products. Here is the live presentation:

Date: Monday, January 9 Time: 4:30 PM PST Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel Room: Franciscan D

Dr. Drmanac said: “Over the years, our Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) and sample processing automation products have empowered countless customers and partners around the world in scientific research and clinical applications. As we aim to expand the It shows you how you can help.”

A complete genomics sequencing platform based on DNBSEQTM, sample extraction, library preparation, automated systems and bioinformatics, aimed at the US market and beyond. In August 2022, the company’s DNBSEQ-G400C* sequencer was released in the US and was quickly adopted by several customer labs and partnered with various life science companies.

Additionally, Complete Genomics launches “Empowerment Program America” ​​at the Biotech Showcase. This gives sequencing options by working with researchers to develop grant proposals.

Produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, the Biotech Showcase will focus on accelerating advances in therapeutics development by providing executives and investors with a sophisticated networking platform that facilitates investment and partnership opportunities. It’s an investor meeting. The conference is one of the largest gatherings in the industry each year and takes place during the busiest week of the year.

Demy-Colton CEO Sara Demy said: “The Biotech Showcase is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors in Life Her Science to come together and discover the potential of transformative technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery.”

About Biotechnology Showcase

The Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference designed to provide private and public biotech and life sciences companies with the opportunity to present and meet with investors and pharmaceutical executives under one roof. . Investors and biopharmaceutical company executives from around the world will gather at the Biotech He showcase in this pioneering week to set the tone for the coming year. Now in its 15th year, this established and highly respected conference features multiple tracks presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking and opportunities to schedule one-on-one meetings . Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and his EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industries.

About complete genomics

Complete Genomics, a subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd., is a global life sciences company providing laboratory automation and a comprehensive high-throughput sequencing product portfolio. Founded in 2006 and now located in San Jose, CA, Complete Genomics maintains a demo lab and a complete supply center, showcasing all of its sequencers and lab automation equipment. Complete Genomics will release his DNBSEQ-G400C* platform, the first next-generation sequencing system in the US, in August 2022. See the Complete Genomics website for all sequencer specifications.

Follow Complete Genomics on Twitter at @EBDGroup and @Demy_Colton at @Complete Genomics and Biotech Showcase and tag your posts with #BiotechShowcase.

*Unless otherwise noted, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers used with such reagents, are manufactured in Germany, Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, and Romania. Not available in Unless otherwise notified, StandardMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers used with such reagents, are not available in Hong Kong. In the United States, orders for StandardMPS products will not be accepted after January 1, 2023.

