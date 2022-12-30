



Etron Earns Recognition in Technology Commercialization Through Enduring Commitment to Innovation and R&D

The Hsinchu Science Park 42nd Anniversary Gala Dinner was recently held with the theme titled “Innovation as the Driver, Sustainability as the Focus”, and many outstanding companies were honored during the grand event. Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351), the world’s leading IC design company driving heterogeneous integration, received the R&D Achievement Award for its outstanding R&D achievements. The award not only recognizes Etron’s long-standing commitment to research and development and outstanding achievements in technology commercialization, but also its commitment to corporate sustainability and contributing to the long-term development of the industry. is also encouraged.

Founded more than 31 years ago, Etron has a solid foundation in Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Taiwan, an excellent industrial environment aimed at promoting continuous innovation and tangible R&D achievements among enterprises. has benefited from the HSP’s continuous efforts to establish The Hsinchu Science Park Bureau (HSPB) continues to encourage enterprises to engage in R&D in his HSP and obtain patents to protect their R&D achievements, thereby promoting the vigorous development of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. and spur connections with the world. His HSPB initiatives to promote industrial innovation and technology commercialization have not only driven economic development and provided a superior local environment, but have also brought cutting-edge ideas and the positive development of the humanities to his Etron. brought. Winner of the R&D Achievement Award, Eatron expands its business in domestic and foreign markets, creates a Taiwanese brand image with a global perspective, attracts international cooperation, establishes interdisciplinary connections, and promotes the spirit of Taiwan. strives to keep shining. on the international stage.

Etron Chairman Dr. Nicky Lu founded the company after returning from the United States in the 1990s. He is committed to independent research and development and is active in advanced technologies in semiconductor manufacturing and design. In a national sub-micron project jointly launched by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (ROC) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Dr. Lu worked with ITRI’s Electronic and Optoelectronic Systems Research Institute to develop Taiwan’s first 8-inch wafer and 0.5 micron logic, SRAM , and DRAM process technology set an important milestone in Taiwan’s development of advanced wafer technology, which has led to the large-scale development of the semiconductor industry and the influx of capital into HSP. At the same time, Dr. Lu has also made great contributions to the development of R&D talents in the semiconductor industry, laying a solid foundation for Taiwan to become an important production cluster in the semiconductor industry chain. As a result, the resilience of Taiwan’s chip supply chain has received serious attention from the international community.

From 1991 to 1995, Dr. Lu founded Etron and worked with the ITRI/ERSO team on the National Submicron Project (NSP) to build advanced IC technology for Taiwan. He uses scaling strategies to define technology, technology to accelerate migration for his node, optimizes technology and designs using architecture, and diagnostics to speed up migration for DRAM/SRAM/logic products. I was responsible for designing the chip vehicle. From his traditional 6 inch wafer, 1.0 micron process/design to his unique 8 inch wafer, 0.5 micron advanced design and manufacturing capabilities, Silicon impacts the nations of his technology. With NSP’s success, Taiwan’s IC industry has grown from $1 billion in 1990 to $169 billion in 2022 (e) (approximately 30% of total revenue).

During this period, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry was booming, and many large-scale semiconductor manufacturing companies were born, as well as IC design firms. At that time, Etron was the first in Taiwan to launch his 16Mb DRAM and his 4Mb SRAM, as well as effectively develop logic design methods using advanced EDA tools, and successfully developed many of his IC design companies. did.

Heterogeneous integration was first proposed by Dr. Lu in his keynote address at International Solid-State entitled “Emerging Era of Heterogeneous Integration”. 2004 Circuits Conference (ISSCC). In 2000, Etron released his Known-Good-Die Memory (KGDM). KGDM has successfully leveraged heterogeneous integration product series from various manufacturers such as Intel, Seagate, and MediaTek, and the trend of innovative IC heterogeneous platforms is multi-stack KGD chips, also known as Si-centric technology heterogeneous integration. caused the release of Certain solutions other than Moore’s Law (the trend of homogenous transistors on a chip) can continue to grow the semiconductor industry towards the trillion-dollar era in parallel with the development of circuit integration technology. .

Heterogeneous integration applications require advanced DRAM products, so Etron introduced a new platform for heterogeneous integration of AI and DRAM. For example, the new RPC DRAM x 16bit DDR3 SDRAM has half the number of pins and one-tenth the size of products of the same grade, achieving both low magnification and low cost, achieving both cost reduction. And power consumption advantage. Proprietary to Etron, his RPC DRAM is the world’s first and smallest DRAM in a wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) that supports high bandwidth and meets the needs of the artificial intelligence (AI) generation of microterminal devices. After observing customer needs in product usage, Etron developed a new business model to provide a complete solution integrating controller and DRAM.

Another Etron innovation, KOOLDRAM, born from the physical limitations of traditional DRAM products, was developed by inverting the design of the DRAM circuit and reduced the DRAM data retention time according to JEDEC standards. It can be greatly extended and improve overall DRAM performance. It is also particularly suitable for high temperature applications. This product solves the long-standing problem of inefficiency in accessing data in high temperature environments faced by traditional his DRAM. On the other hand, Etron’s HIS RPC DRAM, which is currently the smallest HIS DRAM that can support high bandwidth, is an excellent solution for customers facing size, cost and power consumption challenges. It has also passed the international automotive certification standard (AEC-Q100 Level 2). With years of commitment to developing innovative memory products, Etron also drives his AI-on-a-chip through heterogeneous integration of components to produce R&D achievements and achieve technology commercialization.

As one of the few design companies in the world that understands both memory ICs and logic ICs, Etron has a comprehensive product line ranging from master controls, devices and transmission cables to USB audio and video capture interface products. Years of USB high-speed transmission interface products. Specifically, the USB Type-C E-Marker controller IC-EJ903 received the Outstanding Manufacturer Innovation Product Award from HSP. EJ903, one of his key components in ultra-high speed transmission cables, is the first in the world that he has both USB4 and Thunderbolt certification. Adopted by PC peripheral cable manufacturers and optical fiber cables, and also adopted by USB4 products, it is not only used by end users but also accelerates the spread of USB4.

To realize the benefits of memory plus logic IC design, Etron actively promotes the heterogeneous integration of products into AI terminal devices. Now Etron’s subsidiary eYs3D Microelectronics, Co. develops AI-enabled computer vision technologies and products. For example, XINK’s next-generation robot vision platform is built on eCV1, the company’s first AI chip that uses a dual 28nm and 12nm chipset. This AI chip has been officially delivered to customers to develop new applications. This AI chip has improved performance compared to traditional chips and can process large amounts of data in a short time, making it ideal for AI and machine learning, the Internet of Things, and wireless communication devices.

Etron leads the era of comprehensive application of IntelligenceN and actively promotes heterogeneous integration of products in product innovation. Etron is committed to developing innovative technology and stepping up its efforts to achieve mass production of advanced products, while setting high requirements for product quality and developing high-performance and low-power DRAM products. is accelerating the development of At the same time, Etron is also embarking on a heterogeneous integration of his AI, logic ICs and DRAM, and plans to patent it worldwide, as it is expected to benefit from the market derived from its innovative products. is standing

DeCloakFace Named Winner of CES 2023 Innovation Awards

The Innovation Awards are sponsored by CTA, host and organizer of CES, the global stage for innovation and globally recognized as the most influential technology event. announced today that its new startup innovation has won his CES2023 Innovation Award. Out of his record of over 2,100 submissions, her DeCloakFace, a deep learning facial recognition model for obfuscated images, was named winner in the Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy category. It is developed by Etron’s new startup/affiliate DeCloak Intelligences.

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it is more common than ever to employ facial recognition for identity verification. DeCloak Intelligences has developed his DeCloakFace, a deep learning face recognition model for obfuscated images. The purpose of this model is to protect data privacy for businesses that employ facial recognition as a login or access control option. DeCloakFace does secure identity verification in a privacy-tight way without requiring a hardware key for the solution. The innovative and unprecedented solution has attracted significant attention from industries that require identity verification and multi-factor authentication, such as finance, healthcare, cryptocurrencies, and e-signature platforms.

Due to its highly efficient algorithmic architecture, DeCloakFace only needs one obfuscated image for microsecond-level AI training. When a user logs in with her DeCloakFace, only the obfuscated image is sent to the cloud, and no real face photo is stored on-premises or transferred to the cloud, thus keeping facial data safe.

CES 2023 takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas. Etron Tech Group invites you to this prestigious event. CES is the most famous tech event in the world. Etron uses IC products to achieve “Pervasive Intelligence Heterogeneous Integration”. It empowers electronic products with AI and brain, eye, nerve functions, and privacy to develop innovative products and enrich life values.

To accelerate the design-in of AI and deep learning/information security, the award-winning DeCloakFace, along with DeCloak’s latest innovations, will be presenting at (1) CES Unveiled Las Vegas on January 3, (2) CES It will be exhibited at 2023 Innovation. Awards Showcase (Venetian Expo, Hall D, Booth #56320), (3) Taiwan Tech Arena (Eureka PARK, Booth #62500), (4) Etron Tech Group (LVCC, Central Hall, Booth #15769) (CES 2023 Trade middle) Show period. System manufacturers can experience our innovative, industry-leading products and explore opportunities for business collaboration. For more information,

