7 ways to fix your Google Meet camera if it’s not working





If your camera doesn’t work with Google Meet, test to see if it works with other apps. Also make sure that Google Meet has permission to use your camera and that Chrome is set to allow your camera in Meet as well. If your camera isn’t working in Google Meet, here are the 7 best ways to troubleshoot and fix your camera.

Google Meet allows you to work from home and hold remote meetings with people around the world, but even then, the service can sometimes run into issues.

First and foremost: When you need to initiate a call and find that your Google Meet camera isn’t working. If you try to start a meeting and there’s no video, or you get an error message that your camera isn’t available, you can usually fix this issue yourself.

Here are the 7 most common ways to troubleshoot Google Meet when the app’s camera isn’t working.

Make sure your camera is powered on and connected

Most likely, you’re using a webcam integrated into your device, such as the camera built into your mobile phone or laptop. However, if you’ve added an external plug-in webcam to your desktop computer, make sure it’s connected properly. Make sure it’s plugged in and works with another app. For example, if you’re using Windows,[スタート]Click and type “camera”. When the Camera app appears in the search results, launch it and verify that the video appears in the app’s window. If not, try a different USB port or try other troubleshooting steps to get it working.

Test your camera with another app to make sure Google Meet is fine. Dave Johnson/Insider Make sure Google Meet has permission to use your camera

It’s also possible that your camera isn’t working because Google Meet doesn’t have permission to use it.

On your iPhone, launch the Settings app and[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Tap.[カメラ], swipe right on the button and make sure Meet is on. If you’re using Android, launch the Settings app,[アプリ]Tap.[すべてのアプリを表示]then tap[Meet]Tap.[アクセス許可],[カメラ]then tap[アプリの使用中のみ許可]or[毎回確認]Select to enable.

Make sure Google Meet has camera permissions on whatever device you’re using.Dave Johnson/Insider

If you’re using Windows, go to the Settings app,[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[カメラ], then select Swipe right on the button to[アプリがカメラにアクセスできるようにする]When[デスクトップ アプリがカメラにアクセスできるようにする]are both enabled.

Or, if you’re on a Mac,[システム環境設定]and open[セキュリティとプライバシー]Choose.[プライバシー]Click a tab. Click the lock icon at the bottom to unlock the page.on the left[カメラ]Click and make sure Meet is enabled with a check mark.

Make sure your browser can access Google Meet

If you’re using Google Meet on your Chrome browser, like most people, make sure it’s set up properly on your Chrome browser as well. Open Chrome and click the More menu[設定]Choose. next,[設定]on the page,[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click.[プライバシーとセキュリティ]in the section[サイトの設定],[カメラ]Click[既定の動作]in the section[サイトがカメラの使用を要求できる]is selected. Then start Google Meet and click the camera icon in the address bar at the top of your screen.[常に https://meet.google.com にカメラとマイクへのアクセスを許可する]and select[完了]Click.

If you’re using Google Meet on Chrome, make sure your camera is also allowed. Dave Johnson/Insider Make sure no other apps are using your camera

Is another app already trying to use your camera? You can’t share your camera, so if you’re already running an app that’s using your camera, close that app and restart Google Meet. Or, if you don’t know which app is causing the problem, do a full reboot of your device. Need a refresher on how to restart your device? Here’s how to restart your Windows computer. Here’s how to restart your iPhone, no matter what model you own.Also, on most Android phones, press and hold the power button for a few seconds or swipe down from the top of the screen to open the shortcuts panel[電源]Tap the icon to turn off the power.

Check camera settings for Google Meet

Is Google Meet using the correct camera? It’s not uncommon for apps to try to use the wrong camera if you have multiple cameras connected to your device, especially on Windows. Other cameras are often embedded in VR headsets or closed laptops, or not actually installed.To check, launch Google Meet in your browser, click the three-dot button at the bottom of the page, and select[設定]Click.[ビデオ]click on the tab[カメラ]Check the dropdown menu. If necessary, select another camera and close the window.

Make sure the correct camera is selected in Google Meet. Dave Johnson/Insider Restart your computer

If you’ve made it this far and nothing’s working, it’s possible that an intermittent software glitch is preventing Google Meet from working properly. In most cases, restart your computer or mobile device and try again.

Update your device’s operating system

Finally, if all else fails, you may need to update your device’s operating system. Windows should automatically install the latest updates, but[スタート]You can check by clicking the button and typing “update”.[更新プログラムの確認]Click[更新プログラムの確認]Click the button. Here’s how to update your Mac to the latest version of macOS. You can also update your iPhone or update Android to the latest version of the operating system before trying again.

Dave Johnson

freelance writer

