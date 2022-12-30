The internet reacts when Google asks users about their first searches in 2023





Google is arguably the most popular search engine.

As the countdown to the New Year 2023 has already begun around the world, internet giant Google has asked its users to share and discuss their first searches on the search engine. Like the service, the post quickly got a lot of attention on social media.

The search engine giant asked users on its Twitter handle, “What will be the first Google search of 2023?”

First Google Search of 2023?

Google (@Google) December 29, 2022

The post was an instant hit, as the tech giant is more popular than any other tech company. Within an hour, this post garnered him over 350,000 views and him over 2,000 likes. The number of comments is steadily increasing as people express desires about what they want to look for in 2023.

“How to become a millionaire without doing anything,” wrote one user. Another user commented, “Will Russia become a world power at the end of this year?”

“My question takes the form of the question, ‘Why do browsers expose users to hackers, scammers, and malware authors?’ ‘ commented her third user.

Meanwhile, Google, the world’s most popular search engine, is working to make text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages.

Indian-born CEO Sundar Pichai, who visited India this month, said the pace of technological change in India is staggering, and Google is supporting small businesses and start-ups, investing in cybersecurity, and providing education and skills training. and said it was applying. His AI (artificial intelligence) in fields such as agriculture and healthcare.

“We are here to review the progress of the $10 billion 10-year India Digitalization Fund (IDF) and share new ways to help drive India’s digital future forward at the Google for India event. doing.”

Featured video of the day

First P Chidambaram, now AK Antony. Congress Stwarts ‘concerned’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/google-asks-users-about-their-first-search-in-2023-internet-reacts-3649371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos