Google Layoffs: Worried Employee Emails HR, No Relief From CEO Sundar Pichai





Big tech companies like Twitter, Meta and Amazon have laid off thousands of employees worldwide. Google is said to lay off more than 10,000 of his employees next year.

New Delhi, updated: Dec 29 2022 13:42 IST

By Sneha Saha: This year, some of the Big Tech companies like Twitter, Meta and Amazon laid off thousands of employees worldwide. Google is said to lay off more than 10,000 of her employees next year, and the company has already started evaluating the performance of its employees in various industries. But Google employees aren’t so happy. of course.

The tech giant has developed a performance management system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD). This helps managers identify the worst performing employees. The company plans to begin the evaluation process in the first half of next year, but no specific timeline has been disclosed yet. But Google employees are already concerned about the company’s new hire evaluation system.

According to the latest report from The New York Times (NYT), Google employees in Switzerland have sent a letter of concern to the company’s vice president of human resources. In the letter, Google employees said that “at least some managers were actively pressured to enforce quotas” during the employee evaluation process. In the letter, Google employees also said quota allocation could lead to negative reviews and ultimately future job cuts. Some of his Google employees are interpreting the recent performance management changes as a warning that the company may be planning wider layoffs, according to the NYT report.

Google has recently made several cost-cutting decisions, from closing small offices to discontinuing content moderation projects to cutting budgets at its 2023 planning meeting. According to some media reports circulating on the Internet, Google may lay off as many as 6% of his workforce and is expected to score poorly under the new performance management system. Google has not officially disclosed details of upcoming layoffs, but some reports suggest the company could lay off up to 10,000 employees.

CEO Sundar Pichai has repeatedly warned employees to be more productive and expressed disappointment that employees are not doing enough. There is real concern that our productivity as a whole is not up to the required level for the personnel we have.[We need to] Create a culture that is more mission-focused, more focused on our products, and more customer-focused. Minimizing distractions and setting standards for both product excellence and productivity We need to figure out how to actually pull it up, Pichai said at an all-hands meeting earlier this year.

At another all-hands meeting recently, Google’s CEO again hinted at layoffs, telling employees that “the future is hard to predict.”He also added that he can’t make “positive promises” about the same.

