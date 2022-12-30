Google Voice now warns you about potential spam calls





Google has announced that it will add a red suspected spam warning to Google Voice calls if it determines that the call is not legitimate. In Thursday’s post, the company said it uses the same advanced artificial intelligence system as his traditional phone app for Android to identify spam.

If you see a spam label, you also have the option to confirm the call is spam. In this case, future calls will be sent directly to your voicemail. Or remove the label for future calls by making it clear it’s not spam.

For years, Google Voice has had the ability to automatically filter calls identified as spam to voicemail, and even screen calls before you actually answer them. The option may not be very suitable for the type of person who receives a lot of important calls from numbers they don’t know. Google recommends that if you want automatic spam labeling,[設定]>[セキュリティ]>[スパムのフィルター]It says you need to turn off the spam filtering feature by going to

While it’s definitely nice for Google to give voice users more options for dealing with spam, the advanced features currently offered on Pixel phones could be even more helpful. Specifically, the ability to allow the Google Assistant to screen calls and select responses is a big win, but I doubt the company will have such a flagship feature in a service that many people use for free. It is considered low.

The spam warning will be available to all users with Google Voice accounts and could take up to 15 days to roll out starting Thursday, the company said. That means you have until January 13th to start watching.

