Google Allows Ads For CBD, Hemp Products In Some Regions

Google Ads will soon allow the promotion of products containing CBD with low THC levels in California, Colorado and Puerto Rico.

In a blog post published on December 22nd, Google Ads updated its policy to announce that starting January 20th, 2023, the ban on CBD advertising will be relaxed only in California, Colorado and Puerto Rico.

“On January 20, 2023, the Dangerous Products and Services and Healthcare and Medicines Google Ads policies will be updated to restrict FDA-approved medicines containing cannabidiol (CBD) and those containing THC in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico. 0.3% or less,” Google’s blog post said.

However, Google Ads does not allow businesses to use certain formats, such as the YouTube Masthead (a digital billboard that appears on YouTube’s homepage 24 hours a day).

Google does not show CBD products to users under the age of 18. We also do not accept ads promoting other of her CBD-based products, such as supplements, food additives, or inhalants.

According to a Google spokesperson interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the pilot program “is in response to the prevalence and wide availability of CBD products.”

We’re updating our Dangerous Products and Services, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Google Ads policies to remove CBD from our list of unapproved medicines and supplements.

Additionally, CBD-based topical medications can only be advertised if approved by Legitscript, a third-party certified expert in the healthcare field.

To be certified for advertising, your product must be tested to ensure it meets legal THC limits and provide a third-party certificate of analysis by LegitScript. This requires submitting a sample of the product for testing.

According to a press release, LegitScript is the only company approved by Google to certify advertisers for eligible CBD products and websites.

Scott Ross, CEO of LegitScript, said at a press conference that the CBD products consumers are buying continue to face widespread problems with tainted, substandard, or illegal products. He said it was important to assure consumers that the product had been thoroughly vetted by the industry in which it operates.

Multiple studies have shown that many hemp-derived and CBD-containing products are mislabeled and may contain harmful substances.

The CBD market is currently unregulated, creating a gray market for the sale of many hemp-derived products.

This means that companies selling CBD products marketed as dietary supplements are unlikely to be able to participate in pilot programs unless they can obtain approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). . However, the FDA has only approved one CBD product, EPIDIOLEX, and has not approved any other hemp-derived or CBD products, but FDA officials recently announced that the agency will be working on CBD products in the coming months. announced that it would consider the regulation of

Google’s move marks a step forward for the CBD industry, which is generally not allowed to promote most hemp-derived products on social media or participate in advertising programs.

In contrast to the prevalence of alcohol promotion on all platforms, cannabis businesses face challenges in branding and marketing their companies and attracting the attention of their target audience.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram (owned by Meta), Twitter, and TikTok do not allow paid advertising for cannabis-related products and services.

Additionally, Google does not allow ads that promote the use, sale, or information about cannabis.

References to cannabis-related terms such as marijuana, weed, cannabis, rolling paper, and pharmacy are subject to Google’s advertising policies.

Microsoft Advertising, which offers pay-per-click advertising on Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo, prohibits the advertising of cannabis and other health care products and supplements through its services.

Amazon, which recently backed legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level, has strict policies regarding the sale of cannabis products on its platform.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently stopped providing warnings to users who searched for certain drug-related terms, including “cannabis,” as The Marijuana Moment reported, and may consider seeking help with substance use. suggests.

This feature was created in 2020 in collaboration with the Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and includes a message that directs users to SAMHSA’s helpline and website, saying “Help is available. ‘The user says that someone they know is struggling with substance use.

