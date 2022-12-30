Spot the Difference: This Apple Watch Ultra look-alike costs Rs 3,999





Pebble has launched its latest smartwatch in India called Cosmos Engage. If it’s not already obvious from the images, the Cosmos Engage’s design is oddly similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a metal case and orange strap. It also has a large crown on the right side and function buttons on the left side, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. It also has a large crown on the right side and function buttons on the left side, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

What is not similar is the price. This watch is significantly cheaper at just 3,999 yen. In some circumstances, the Apple Watch Ultra is priced at a whopping Rs 89,990. The Cosmos Engage comes with his 1.95-inch IPS display with an always-on rectangular display and a resolution of 320×385 pixels.

Cosmos Engage pricing and color options

Cosmos Engage can be purchased for Rs on Pebble’s website. 3,999 Yen, reduced from original price Rs. 7,499. Available in four colors: Salamander Orange, Starlight, Midnight Black, and Celestial Blue. Pebble also offers his one-year replacement warranty on the watch.

Pebble Cosmos Engage has multiple color options

Specifications of Pebble Cosmos Engage

Cosmos Engage is claimed to be compatible with both Android and iOS. It features a 1.95-inch IPS always-on rectangular display with a resolution of 320×385 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch is made of impact-resistant zinc alloy.

Functionally, the Cosmos Engage offers an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, wireless charging, sleep tracking, and a health suite. The watch also has sensors that can measure blood oxygen levels, blood pressure and heart rate. It comes with multiple sport modes for activity tracking and has a silicone strap.

As for connectivity, the Cosmos Engage has Bluetooth 5.0 and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. Pebble claims the Cosmos Engage has a battery life of 4-5 days and can be charged wirelessly.

