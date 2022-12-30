8 great Apple Arcade games from 2022 for your iPhone or iPad





Apple’s regular App Store has plenty of great games to download right now. Hi Marvel Snap, but if you play regularly on your iPhone or iPad, Apple Arcade is your best bet. For $4.99, you get unlimited access to exclusives like Fantasian, as well as a growing library that includes many of the best releases from the iPhone gaming heyday. And none of the games feature ads or microtransactions, so you can just have fun without worrying about paying extra cash.

Since its debut in 2019, its library of games has grown steadily, with Apple settling into a great cadence of releasing games almost every week. .

$5

Offers a variety of games for Apple devices for $4.99/month.

If Air Twister was out on the Sega Dreamcast, it would probably be heralded today as a cult classic. Instead, it’s something you can stick on your phone and play anytime. An arcade-style rail shooter by legendary designer Yu Suzuki, it’s notable for several reasons: the touch controls make it feel perfectly adapted to a smartphone, and the alien world design is wonderfully bizarre. , progressive his rock soundtrack just wear headphones. It feels like a classic genre designed for modern tastes and nothing else comes close to iOS (or anywhere really).

Dead Cells is one of the best pure action games of the last decade. And now the full game and all its expansions are on Arcade. The game combines brutal and unrelenting combat with Castlevania-style gothic he tone and rogue-like structure, slowly but steadily making your way through the world. It’s hard, but once you hit the rhythm and find the perfect build, it’s hard to stop.

Horizon Chase 2 is a game that reminds us of some arcade classics, so if you’re looking to go back to Ridge Racer or Cruisin USA, it’s perfect for you. The controls and tracks are complex enough to offer some challenge without making him feel like he has to become an F1 driver just to win races. There’s also a solid single-player mode complete with cars to upgrade, and colorful visuals on a great display.

Old Mans Journey is like a painting you can touch. It’s the story of one man’s life, and it’s a simple but poignant tale that ends in two brisk hours or so. It is Old Mans Journey is a fairly simple adventure, but with a twist, it involves manipulating the world itself to turn beautiful landscapes into puzzles to avoid gorgeous landscapes.

Football Manager 2023 Touch

If you’re still sad that the Men’s World Cup is over, the longtime soccer manager is for you. Unlike the FIFA series, which is primarily intended to recreate the experience on the field, Football Manager lets you play behind the scenes. You are hired by a club to handle tactics, finances, scouting, and more. The series clearly has PC roots, so the menus are a little more complicated on the iPhone’s smaller screen, but it’s the kind of experience you can play in a short amount of time, so it’s actually perfect for mobile. Instead of replying to work emails in my free time, I’m replying to fictional emails in Football Manager.

Gris is one of the most beautiful games I’ve ever played, like a breathtaking interactive animated movie. A deceptively simple side-scrolling game that restores color to a desolate world, but with a great style and flow that sets it apart. It’s also very forgiving, with no enemies or deaths to detract from the experience, letting you see all the beauty the game has to offer.

We all need quiet contemplation time and Hidden Folks is perfect for that. No time limit and no rush to rush you. Instead, you can slowly explore different worlds with Wheres Waldo?-style gameplay, using cryptic clues to find strange and adorable characters and objects. The black and white levels are huge and playful, letting you wander around in search of surprises.

The Monument Valley series is the pinnacle of mobile gaming, and this year Apple Arcade added a second great game. Just like the original, the game consists of a series of structurally impossible levels that must be manipulated to help a small figure reach the end. The game also tells a sweet story about motherhood this time around, delivered without saying a single word.

