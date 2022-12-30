Microsoft says the FTC blocking the Activision Blizzard deal is unconstitutional.





Home Gaming News Microsoft says FTC blocking Activision Blizzard deal is unconstitutional

Microsoft says the FTC lawsuit violates Article 3 of the US Constitution and its Fifth Amendment right to due process.

Microsoft has released its official response to the FTC lawsuit seeking to block its $69 billion merger with Activision.

The response, which you can read here courtesy of Game Informer, echoes many of the arguments Microsoft has already published. Xbox, for example, has a much smaller overall share of the video game market than both Nintendo and Sony, and almost nothing in mobile gaming. We are also committed to keeping Call of Duty on competing platforms. Microsoft has even promised to bring Call of Duty to an entirely new platform.

However, Microsoft’s official legal response to the lawsuit also presents some new allegations that the lawsuit itself is unconstitutional. Check out page 34 of the Answer and Defenses document to see what Microsoft’s lawyers have made up.

First, there are several allegations that accuse the FTC of “inappropriately and selectively enforcing antitrust laws.” Microsoft has since stated that the FTC as an organization is Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution (which sets out the rules about who can hold public office) and that the entire case violates Article 3 of the Constitution. said. The organizational structure of the U.S. legal system).

Microsoft also alleges that the FTC lawsuit violates its Fifth Amendment rights to due process. “The Commission’s proceedings arbitrarily subject Microsoft to administrative proceedings rather than Section 3 proceedings before a judge, violating Microsoft’s right to equal protection under the Fifth Amendment. Further, “The Commission’s proceedings violate Microsoft’s right to procedural due process under the Fifth Amendment Due Process Clause.”

Whether or not these allegations carry weight is up to the judge, but big corporations with huge budgets in litigation costs are going full blast in litigation just to see what’s at stake. It is not uncommon to pour Microsoft and the FTC court date he has set for August 2023, more than a month after Microsoft and Activision expected the deal to go through.

