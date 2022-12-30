The Year We Got Serious About Tech Monopoly: Looking Back at 2022





2022 will be an important year for antitrust enforcement against technology companies, with the top five companies (Apple, Google, Meta/Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft) all facing lawsuits or investigations in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission has challenged Metas’ acquisition of VR fitness company Within Unlimited and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Parliament has been debating a series of potential new laws to address the negative effects of market power in internet markets, and the EU has done just that, passing a new Digital Markets Act.

As technology monopolies are addressed, courts and enforcement agencies are beginning to recognize the interaction of user privacy and security concerns with antitrust. This is also due to the EFF’s assertion. A federal appeals court in February said Apple’s full control of apps on his mobile devices was not necessary to keep users safe, and would actually make many users less safe. I explained that

Antitrust lawsuits against tech giants still face serious obstacles from a judiciary that has become increasingly hostile to allegations of monopoly abuse. EFF’s brief was filed in Epic Games’ challenge to Apple’s restrictive App Store policy, which was dismissed by a district court and is now awaiting a court of appeals decision. The FTC has faced similar obstacles over Facebook’s (now Meta) history of acquiring potential competitors such as his Instagram and WhatsApp. It also saw a few small but significant wins, including lawsuits against legal investigation provider His Westlaw and computer his gaming giant Valve.

We cannot count on Internet platforms and services that are not facing real competition to protect users’ rights, so it’s important that antitrust law enforcement keep trying. . And even if you protect your users well, that protection is fickle if it’s in the whim of a fickle CEO or if it’s in your business interest to cooperate with government oversight.

We need sensible new legislation to address the unresolved issue of technology monopoly, even while government enforcers and private entities take action in court. The EU is really trying to do this with its new digital market law. This is a comprehensive regulation that designates some of the largest online platforms as gatekeepers and imposes new obligations on these companies to protect the competitive edge of business users. DMA includes interoperability requirements for these gatekeepers. Interoperability is a key tool that empowers consumers, but the EU’s decision to focus first on messaging apps such as WhatsApp and iMessage will ensure that these apps are protected by secure end-to-end encryption. Concerns have been raised about the ability to continue to provide In 2023, EFF will work with her EU enforcement department to protect secure messaging as it fights monopoly.

The UK is also stepping up its efforts by creating a new Digital Markets Unit within the Competition Authority. The EFF has produced a document in support of the agency’s new executive powers and an investigation into the role of mobile web browsers as platforms for app competition.

In the United States, on the other hand, many new legislative proposals have made less progress. The American Innovation and Competition Online Act, the Open App Markets Act, and the ACCESS Act all contain key elements of a new pro-competitive regime for online platforms, but none have yet been enacted. The Digital Advertising Act takes a different approach, requiring independent companies to fill various roles within the online advertising market, removing incentives to deceive web publishers’ revenues. It also stalled in Congress.

One of the things this year’s battle over technology’s new competition policy has shown us is that creating new antitrust exemptions for a lucrative industry is a big deal for technology, no matter how important that industry is. It’s not the way to fight monopoly. The Journalism Competition Protection Act is touted as a way to fund journalism in the internet age, but it only gives highly integrated media conglomerates and Big Tech allies more market power. That’s why Congress was disappointed that he spent so much time on his JCPA that could have been used to finalize and pass important amendments like ACCESS.

Privacy, security and competition are also possible. In fact, protecting privacy and security over the long term requires competition. This year has seen incredible energy, legal trickery and clever new thinking towards solving the tech monopoly problem. If we continue, we will win lasting change in 2023 and beyond.

This article is part of our Year in Review series. Read more about the battle over digital rights in 2022.

