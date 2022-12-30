Epson LabelWorks LW-PX800 Review | PC Magazine





The Epson LabelWorks LW-PX800 offers the same solid performance and features as the Epson LabelWorks LW-PX900, our Editors’ Choice Pick for rugged stand-alone label printing up to 36 mm (1.42 inches) wide. But while the LW-PX900 is a handheld model primarily aimed at workplace use, his $379 LW-PX800 is a desktop model for offices. It doesn’t have the screen, keyboard, battery, or handle of the LW-PX900, but it does add the ability to share printers over the network and connect to mobile devices. It may not be as sturdy as a portable product, and it doesn’t have to be, but it also comes with a lifetime warranty. The combined differences and similarities are enough to earn it its own Editors’ Choice designation. In this case, a network-enabled desktop printer for industrial labels up to 36 mm wide.

Design: Black Box Label Printing

At 5.5 x 4.8 x 6 inches (HWD), the LW-PX800 is a roughly cubic black box with rounded edges and two color splatters on the front. Lime green indicates output slots. A small bump in red indicates a slot for inserting a pre-printed label with rounded corners (more on that below). There are four buttons on the top front. For power, tape feeding, switching Wi-Fi settings (infrastructure mode, access point mode, disabled), and opening the top cover to insert or eject tape cartridges.

Physical setup is easy. Place the 2.4-pound printer on his desk, plug in the power cord, open the top, insert the tape, snap it closed, and connect it to one of his PCs or the network. In addition to Wi-Fi, connectivity options include USB and Ethernet ports on the back of the printer.

(Credit: Epson)

Software installation is not that difficult. The installation manual (which is actually a single fold-out, sort of quick start guide) actually mentions a CD that didn’t come with the printer. However, there is also an insert page with links to download Epson’s Label program, drivers, and network utilities.

For example, like Epson’s other desktop label printers, including the LW-PX400, the LW-PX800 offers multiple printing methods from both PCs and mobile devices. For Windows, we recommend choosing version 2.10, which is the latest version of Epson Label Editor at the time of this writing. This is what I used for most of my testing. However, if you are already familiar with it and don’t want to learn a new program, you can also download the old Label Editor Professional. macOS has Label Editor Lite. All three of these programs also come with standard drivers, so you can use the print command to print from almost any app.

(Credit: Epson)

For mobile phones and tablets, you can download the Label Editor Mobile, Epson iLabel, and Epson Datacom apps. All have both Android and iOS versions and are suitable for basic text labels. Additionally, iLabel and Label Editor Mobile are for printing logos, safety labels, and barcodes, and both offer built-in functionality that allows you to connect to Dropbox and Google Drive to share and store label files. However, Epson recommends the new Label Editor Mobile as a more functional and easy-to-use program. The Datacom app focuses on labeling cables, patch panels, faceplates, and more. It also includes a link to his LinkWare Live which is of interest to professional installers using his Versiv cable test equipment from Fluke Networks.

Choose: any kind of tape

At the time of this writing, Epson offers over 200 choices of tape cartridges for the LW-PX800 in various sizes, colors, and types. About 140 of them fall into the Epson industrial tape category. The rest are home and hobby supplies recently introduced for Epson’s new home label printer, but are also compatible with the LW-PX800.

About half of the industrial supplies are 30 feet of standard plastic (polyester) tape in a variety of print and background color combinations and widths from 4mm to 36mm (0.16″ to 1.42″). Pricing per cartridge at the time of this writing is $22.10 for widths up to 12mm (0.5 inches), $26.34 for widths 18mm and 24mm (0.71 and 0.94 inches), and $36.57 for widths 36mm. All are continuous rolls. In other words, the price per label depends on the label size you print.

(Credit: Epson)

The remaining industrial cartridges offer specialty tapes, including silver matte tape. Strong adhesive tape; vinyl tape; magnetic tape; heat shrink tubing tape for cables. fluorescent tape; very tough nylon tape. Removable adhesive tape. Self-laminating overlap tape for cables with non-printable areas of tape overlapping printed text. The length, price, width range, and number of choices vary by specialty.

Over 60 home and hobby products, divided into 6 categories. The only thing that can be used at home or as a hobby is printable ribbon. Three of them (Designer Matte, Pearl, and Soft Color) are variations on Epson’s standard plastic tape. Fluorescent tape is the same as the industrial tape of the same name, but shorter in length and cheaper. Metallic with gold imprint tape is the same as the solid color variation of silver matte industrial tape. Details such as available lengths and prices vary by category. However, in general, home and hobby cartridges tend to be cheaper and shorter than industrial tapes.

Test LabelWorks LW-PX800 with Epson’s Label Editor

As noted in other Epson label printer reviews, the Windows-based version of Label Editor is easy to get started with and easy to use. It also has everything you could possibly need, from handy features like automatically setting to match the printer’s tape width, to generating barcodes and printing a series of labels with variable data stored in a spreadsheet. is packed.

By default, the program is set to cut the tape at the end of each print job, with half cuts between labels. This leaves the backing paper intact and cuts the label. If you prefer, you can set the printer to cut only after the last label in the print job to speed up printing, or set it to do a full cut after each label. However, choosing one of these alternatives takes extra time overall. Cutting off the backing paper for each label makes it harder to find the label you need in a batch when applying, and skipping cuts between labels will take more time than you’ve saved for manual cutting later.

(Credit: Epson)

One notable feature is the ability to round label corners, as mentioned above. Epson calls it PeelGuard. This is because the rounded corners help minimize the chances of something catching on the corners of the label and causing the label to partially detach. What’s especially nice is that it can be used in conjunction with half-cuts, where each half-cut folds the tape and inserts it into his PeelGuard slot, rounding the corners without cutting the backing. The downside is that the rounding takes extra time as each label has to be inserted manually. However, the printer turns right-angled corners into smoothly rounded arcs while leaving the backing paper label in place.

Epson rates the LW-PX800 at 35mm per second, or 1.38 inches per second (ips). Of all the label printers we tested, only the much more expensive Epson LabelWorks LW-Z5010PX is rated as fast as 50mm (1.97 inches) per second.

(Credit: Epson)

In my tests with the Epson Label Editor, the LW-PX800 booted almost simultaneously whether printing over a network or USB connection. In both cases, we printed 10 copies of a 4 inch label with the text “PCMag Label Printer Test” at 1.2ips. (Auto cut between labels is turned off for fastest, time does not include final cut at the end.) When set to half cut between labels, speed dropped to 0.9 ips. For comparison, the LW-PX900 was tied with auto-disconnect off, but the LW-Z5010PX came in at a slightly slower 1.0ips and the LW-PX400 managed only 0.4ips.

Also note that the 360dpi resolution that the LW-PX800 shares with the LW-PX900 is double (or more) the resolution of many label printers, and slightly higher than the LW-Z5010PX’s 300dpi. For most labels, high resolution isn’t an issue, but text in the 5-point range or complex graphics will make a difference.

Verdict: Best Choice for Rugged Label Printing at Your Desk

Each printer listed here is a top pick for suitable applications. All come with a lifetime warranty and all can be connected to a Windows PC and printed using Epson Label Editor. In addition, three categories have been certified as Editors’ Choice. The LW-PX400 is the cheapest in the group and our top pick for medium duty label printers for labels up to 24mm (0.94 inch) wide. The LW-Z5010PX is the most expensive and offers a wealth of features for very rugged desktop printing, including the ability to print on labels up to 50mm (1.97 inches) wide. It also supports bulk rolls so large that they must be placed behind the printer, allowing much longer tapes than standard cartridges (thus lower cost per inch).

If your label printing needs are not robust enough to consider the LW-Z5010PX, but more than the LW-PX400 offers, the LW-PX800 and LW-PX900 fall in between the two and could be in the Goldilocks zone. There is a nature. Both share many of the same features, such as the ability to print at the same maximum tape width. However, the LW-PX900 is our Editors’ Choice pick for powerful standalone label printing and the only handheld printer in its group. On the other hand, the LW-PX800 is a desktop type that can be connected to the network as a shared printer. It makes all the difference to earn its own Editors’ Choice designation for rugged label printing on the desktop.

Epson Labelworks LW-PX800

Strong Points

It can print on a wide variety of tapes up to 36mm wide.

Downloadable apps for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS

Label cutting and corner rounding can be done without cutting the backing paper.

lifetime warranty

see more

Conclusion

The Epson LabelWorks LW-PX800 can be connected to a single PC, network, or Android or iOS mobile device and can print on a wide variety of label stocks up to 36mm (1.42 inches) wide.

