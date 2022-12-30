UAE: Government’s top priority is innovation, adoption of advanced technology, AI minister says – News





This will enable the country to overcome challenges and explore digital and futuristic approaches to develop new economic sectors.

Published: Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:41 PM

Last updated: Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:43 PM

Omar Sultan Al-Ollama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said the UAE leadership is committed to the country’s vision that the adoption of advanced technology and innovation will further strengthen the scientific standing it has achieved. He said he considers it a top priority. This will enable the country to overcome challenges and explore digital and futuristic approaches to develop new economic sectors.

Al Olama visited the Industrial Innovation Group, a world leader in security printing, biometrics and global systems national institutions and corporate headquarters in Sharjah, to explore scientific research labs, new trends in advanced technology, and aspects of collaboration. I investigated.

When it comes to technology, he said, it should be connected to the most innovative tools to ensure safety, quality and reliability. He praised the success of the Industrial Innovation Group, which has built a large footprint with his 263 passport centers and 367 licensing centers around the world. Additionally, 400 intellectual property assets unite his UAE leading security documentation and technology solutions.

Taryam Matar Taryam, CEO of the Industrial Innovation Group, said that the IIG is one of the world’s largest companies working in the field of system integration to create specific products and give production lines full control over the production process. said. Integration into e-government systems.

The Industrial Innovation Group was the first group in the Middle East and North Africa to establish real industrial production and carry out system integration. It is the only company in the world in the field of identification card creation and security printing that does not rely on third-party technology in its activities.

Also Read:

The group presented innovative solutions and systems for personalization of identification cards by laser engraving and their successful implementation in the creation of polymer and paper-based electronic identification cards in a single engineering and manufacturing chain. . They also showcased a well-equipped building developed to innovate 3D and holographic products, enabling de-metallization.

With the creation of the new e-passport, the group has proven that governments can upgrade machine-readable travel documents to globally interoperable biometric passports, ensuring highly secure personalization technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/tech/uae-adopting-advanced-technology-innovation-top-priority-of-government-says-ai-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos