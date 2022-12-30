Google Search Trends Reveal Unique Chattanooga Interests for 2022





Google recently released its 2022 Top Trending Searches for Internet Search Engine, which includes the most searched terms in the Chattanooga area.

After two years of spending most of their time indoors during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that some of the top Google searches for Chattanooga residents were related to outdoor activities. But some of the outdoor activities that have piqued the interest of Chattanoogans are unique to the scenic city.

The Chattanooga area is the only place in the country where “petting zoo” is a top trending “near me” search, according to Google.

Bagby’s Critter Corral, a traveling petting zoo based in Chattanooga, has seen increased interest in its services over the past year, owner Sandra Bagby said by phone.

“Honestly, I think it’s because everyone was locked up for so long because of the virus,” she said. There are more (business) opportunities to go out and do something.”

She also noticed that adults were just as interested in stroking animals as children.

“It’s like therapy,” Bagby said.

The popular furry creatures at petting zoos aren’t the only animals Chattanoogans are looking for.

The Chattanooga area is the only place in the United States where “hairless guinea pigs” were the most popular animal, according to Google data. Hairless guinea pigs, also known as “skinny pigs,” have become trendy pets known for their resemblance to small hippos.

It’s unclear why hairless guinea pigs are more popular in Chattanooga than elsewhere, but hairless animals of all kinds are attracting attention from Googlers across the country. According to Google, searches for “hairless animals” will increase 170% in the US in 2022.

[READ MORE: Local wildlife rescue cares for rare naked raccoon found in Chattanooga]

The people of Chattanoogan were also particularly interested in making their own hummingbird nectar. This was the most searched recipe in the area according to Google data.

The surge in searches for hummingbird nectar recipes may also be due to the pandemic. That’s when feeding hummingbirds became popular, along with other pastimes like sewing and raising chickens that fit into the “cottage core” category. The concept, which idealizes rural and farm life and the traditional skills practiced by cottage dwellers in rural England, has taken the internet by storm in the past few years.

[READ MORE: Raising chickens a popular pandemic pastime in Chattanooga area]

Hummers Galore, owned by Chattanooga-based Bacon Products Corporation, a brand that offers locally made hummingbird feeders and nectar, saw sales of its products increase this year, said office manager Deb Deb. Price said by phone.

“Because it entertains people,” she said of the growing interest in feeding and watching hummingbirds.

Chattanooga residents who don’t have their own pools, especially if you’re one of the many local Googlers who searched for ‘places to swim’ in the past year, lack natural swimming areas and public pools in the area. I know you don’t. – Trending “near me” searches in just 4 locations nationwide, including Chattanooga.

[READ MORE: A guide to the Chattanooga area’s nine coolest swimming holes]

According to data published by the search engine, country is the top music genre that city dwellers search for on Google. The genre’s popularity in Chattanooga is unsurprising given the city’s proximity to Nashville and the success of country music stars such as Kane Brown and Lauren his Alaina, who claim Chattanooga as their hometown. I think

Top 10 trending searches near me in the Chattanooga area of ​​2022:

1. Nearby driver’s license office

2. Power outage nearby

3. Nearby 24-hour pharmacies

4. Car shows near me

5. Cheap gas near me

6. Nearby petting zoo

7. Nearby Japanese restaurant

8. Nearby gas prices

9. Buffet nearby

10. Where to swim nearby

Please contact Emily Chrisman at [email protected] or 423-757-6508.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2022/dec/29/google-search-trends-tfp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos