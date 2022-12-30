In 2022, Curiosity-Driven Innovation Revived the Internet’s Amazing Years





2022 has witnessed a renaissance of curiosity-driven innovation in the digital marketplace. Most notably, his ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot powered by OpenAI from a Microsoft-backed lab, went viral. Many analysts say ChatGPT has the potential to overthrow the search engine market, something previously thought to be near impossible given Google’s 20 years of dominance. rice field.

One might be tempted to consider such a development a deviation.

But as we enter 2023, the exponential rise of generative AI is a reminder that technological innovation will always disrupt the status quo and overtake incumbents.

Indian policy makers should take a cue from the limitless potential for innovation and seek to enable it through three major tech policy reforms due in 2023. Upcoming Digital India Bill.

Future-proof data protection

First, the new telecommunications bill aims to bring telecommunications regulation into the digital age. However, the bill’s broad powers can create hurdles to innovation. This especially opens up a grim outlook for licensing regimes for over-the-top (OTT) communication apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. In doing so, the bill could confuse different classes of services (those that distribute spectrum and those that distribute Internet-based services) and place them under the same licensing scheme.

The difference between traditional telecom and OTT services is that unlike spectrum, the Internet does not lack competitive resources that can only be distributed by a limited number of players. Bringing under license the applications that run on it is therefore hardly justified and may stifle innovation by creating barriers to entry for new players. In fact, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reiterated this view in 2020.

Second, the DPDP bill is ostensibly a principles-based compliance framework for data trustees (i.e. companies that collect and process data), which also aims to enable cross-border data flows. I’m here. The Internet transcends borders in its conceptualization, and access to global markets is essential for innovation to thrive. Plays.

However, governments exercise their discretion to whitelist trusted jurisdictions and only allow flows from some jurisdictions. This whitelist is based on criteria that have not yet been published. For comparison, even imperfect data protection frameworks such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation lay down clear principles that allow cross-border data flows. India should also specify some objective principles for whitelisting other jurisdictions to allow businesses to plan forward.

India also requires a future-proof data protection architecture that takes into account the evolving nature of internet apps. For example, the centrality of the notice and consent-based framework for processing personal data, as outlined in the DPDP, is outdated. The concept originated in the 1990s when informed consent in medicine was enacted.

Not enough for an immersive internet powered by cloud computing, AI, and augmented reality. It obligates users to understand how their data is being used. Even techies find it hard to imagine the end uses for all personal data collected in the future metaverse. Instead, we need to prioritize concepts like privacy by design that encourage companies to truly empower their users.

Finally, India is poised to replace the 22-year-old Information Technology (IT) Act, which currently underpins internet regulation in the country, with the Digital India Bill. All signs point to the new administration prioritizing concepts such as accountability through stricter compliance of intermediary services such as social media and video on demand.

Additionally, the Digital India bill could pave the way for category-based rules for intermediary services, according to reports. However, if such rules are too prescriptive or narrow, they may unintentionally create categorical lock-ins. For example, gaming companies may not want to introduce product innovations such as social media within their games for fear of additional compliance. The bottom line is that while large incumbents across various intermediary service categories may be well suited to meet, new entrants are likely to be less compliant as their business models continually evolve and occupy different categories. You will find it difficult to do.

Instead, India should seek to foster innovation on the basis of a new kind of safe harbor for intermediaries. Safe harbors in Internet regulation guarantee legal immunity for companies that act as conduits for information and content in exchange for good design practices, such as the removal of illegal content. This regulatory concept originated in the United States in the mid-1990s and is believed to have given rise to the modern Internet as we know it.

This concept must be revisited in the face of previously unimaginable scales of online intermediaries, as well as the new complexities that come with the rise of Web 3.0’s distributed applications. India should promote risk- and activity-based triggers for intermediary liability in exchange for safe ports.

A regulatory environment that prioritizes and encourages innovation could motivate 1 billion users to join India’s technology development. His next three bills, discussed here, offer him a once-in-a-decade opportunity to make this possible. Policy makers will do well to recognize this opportunity and embrace the potential for technological innovation that continues to amaze even technoskeptics.

Lalantika Arvind and Vivan Sharan work for Koan Advisory Group, a technology policy consulting firm. Views are personal.

