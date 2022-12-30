Tech sector predictions for 2023 Irish Times





Was 2022 the year the tech sector finally started to mature? Common signs of market maturity include slower investment, tighter regulation, less innovation, and fewer jobs. The Nasdaq, which lists most major tech stocks, has fallen 33% over the past 12 months.

U.S. venture capital investment fell 37% through September compared to April through June. European venture investment will fall to 80 billion this year from his high of 93 billion last year. With recession risks and rising interest rates, investors are looking for viable business models, not hype. Speculative valuations are collapsing, returning to classic discounted cash flows. Numerous layoffs were announced. Technology shrinkage in Dublin’s office space market is causing palpitations for developers and their banking partners.

Meanwhile, Europe leads in technical regulation, with the General Data Protection Regulation imposing several notable fines in 2022. Further legislation, such as the Cyber ​​Resilience Act, has been enacted to require internet software and hardware sold in Europe to be CE marked. , meets auditable quality standards.

What should we expect in 2023? If the market has matured, that major disruption should be over. Nevertheless, there may be considerable disruption ahead that threatens the established tech giants and could bring new innovations.

taiwan chips

The most obvious macroeconomic threat to the tech sector is Taiwan’s future. The Taiwanese company TSMC is a world leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. More than 40% of the world’s processors and 90% of the most sophisticated chips are made in Taiwan, for customers such as Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Sony and China’s Huawei.

In August 2020, the US Trump administration increased sanctions against Huawei to bar access to US software or hardware technology, citing security concerns over Huawei’s smartphones and 5G transmission technology. . Due to US pressure, TSMC stopped exporting to Huawei. In his August of this year, the Biden administration signed into law a bill creating beneficial incentives to produce semiconductors (chips) to significantly boost the domestic semiconductor industry.

Tensions between the US and China are on the rise. Access to advanced semiconductors, including military applications, is one of the main reasons. I think it’s unlikely, at least in 2023, that China will fully invade Taiwan to contest her control of TSMC. From Dublin to Holyhead. The U.S. tech sector would be severely affected if Taiwan were forced to redirect its semiconductor industry to mainland China. The Chips Act is an insurance policy designed to reduce the risk of the United States losing its chain of foreign supplies. However, it can also be interpreted that the United States’ acceptance of Taiwan is no longer militarily defensible.

Climate change is an additional macroeconomic threat to the technology sector, and indeed to all economies. In September, Ethereum’s blockchain technology underwent a fundamental change in the cryptocurrency world, dramatically reducing energy consumption. Nevertheless, the carbon footprint of the technology sector remains a challenge, from manufacturing to compute-intensive applications such as deep learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and multimedia. The Republic has become an indiscriminate victim of greenwashing by the global tech sector by welcoming power-hungry computing data centers to its shores. I find it obscene that dirty diesel generators are the backup power of Irish centers just to regurgitate foreign trivia such as lifestyle images, dance snippets and cat videos.

automated software

In the 1980s, PC-based spreadsheets revolutionized business computing. Managers no longer have to wait for IT to program business reports, but can instead implement their own reports directly. In 2022, you don’t necessarily need highly paid programmers to write software, as low-code and even no-code technologies are connected to Citizen his developers. In 2023, we expect increased automated software production, especially with AI, further reducing the need for software developers.

In social networking, I believe Twitter will survive and replace Parler and Trumps Truth Social as the go-to forum for outraged anger. For the rest of us, more and more mastodon his hubs and instances sprung up as global federations of communities, with no single authority or fluid commune of users. Metas Facebook and Instagram will continue to steadily stagnate as TikTok replaces both. Gone are the days of Cambridge Analytica, where a single social network had near-global reach and user profiling, all of which will challenge digital advertisers.

Even Google’s dominance in digital search will be under threat in 2023. Unveiled last month by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based research lab privately funded by Microsoft, Elon Musk, and others, ChatGPT technology provides conversational, intelligent answers to most users. We will answer any question based on scanning and interpreting the entire internet. Google has also developed its own advanced natural language technology, but it is by no means a foregone conclusion that Google will be the final winner as search technology improves.

