4 Ways Technology Will Drive Innovation in 2023





Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India

At the turn of the decade, we witnessed a digital transformation like no other. Due to various circumstances, the situation has become a turning point to change the way we do business and accelerate the adoption of technology to meet evolving customer demands.Looking to the future, technology gives enterprises a competitive edge. will continue to play a vital role in Here’s what will define India’s technology landscape beyond 2023:

India’s tech sector invents and innovates for the world

In the face of global crises, India has cemented its position as a pioneer in resilience. Digital identities, digital applications, digitally delivered entertainment, digital payment systems, technology-enabled supply chains, and robust mobile and fiber last-mile network connectivity have made this resilience possible. This has cemented India’s technological prowess as all citizens have experienced benefits during times of extreme stress. Not only have services been provided and fragmented on a large scale by governmental and non-governmental organizations, but digital infrastructure has enabled social innovation at the grassroots level.

This ability to leverage data to drive change and the rapid adoption of the cloud has impacted nearly every sector and paved new avenues for building innovative products and services. Data at its core will make this change possible, and we will see Indian tech experts apply very powerful algorithms to massive cloud infrastructures to create valuable solutions.

Backed by favorable policies such as the Digital India Movement, India is at the forefront of facilitating technological growth and, in partnership with the Government, will continue to invent and innovate.

Data services are the key to solving problems

We are at a historic moment in the evolution of technology. The availability of vast amounts of data on patterns of behavior, interactions, communication, location, and consumption, as well as transaction records, will create efficiencies, target therapeutics and social programs alike, and improve social outcomes. It provides insight that can reach the massive scale needed for social engagement. A country as populous as India. With data confluences, massive IT infrastructure delivered by the cloud, algorithms that work at that scale, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the cost of social impact is dramatic. is reduced to

Technologies are evolving and the expertise required to apply and adopt them is shrinking. Emerging open source technologies like Copilot, for example, are just the beginning. Subject matter experts can leverage technology to become data-driven without being data management experts. Data and the insights it provides are powerful tools for identifying, assessing, and solving business challenges in real time. As we move forward, we will see an increasing reliance on data as a problem-solving tool, a means of reducing inefficiencies and redundancies to improve the user/customer experience.

A highly personalized customer experience is a game changer

What we have seen so far is the massive reach and scale that technology enables with great efficiency. Professionals in fields such as health, sociology, economics, politics, business, finance and education will be able to correlate machine-curated data to deliver highly personalized experiences. Deliver service and customer satisfaction at the district, community and individual levels. Witness the number of platforms developing AI-based tutoring.

Sustainability drives cloud adoption

Over the years, companies have recognized that environmental, social and governance (ESG) management plays a crucial role in their business operations. As the world faces the climate change crisis, the challenges we face now require everyone to be part of the solution. ESG is moving beyond press releases and headlines, companies are embracing sustainability goals, sustainability is part of technology roadmaps and increasingly product feature sets. Carbon footprint is put on par with price, performance and user experience.

A unified control plane that provides observability and a simplified experience across hybrid multicloud is just one example of technologies that can drive sustainability. They provide consumption dashboards and enable businesses to make intelligent decisions about operating platforms that drive innovation.

The future is defined by our approach to using data and technology. Our ability to use data to innovate shows how we create opportunities, solve challenges, and work towards building future-proof business models. We’ve already proven our mettle, earning a spot on the global technology map. Driven by a sense of purpose, as more industries and services become technology-enabled over the next few years, we will continue to work towards building a digitally-driven world.

