



2022 has been an eventful year in the world of loss prevention. With retail crime on the rise and multiple states taking steps to combat organized retail crime, in-store violence has never been a bigger problem.

One great way to look back at the events of the past year is to look back at the six magazine issues published by LPM in 2022. Four quarterly publications and two special editions investigating organized retail crime and innovation.

Here, review the topics covered in all six issues and share your favorite stories with the rest of the LP team.

Winter 2022 issue

In the Winter 2022 issue of LPM, learn how to attract and nurture diverse talent with Target’s VP of AP, Oscar Arango. Let’s take a look at the battles Loss Prevention has to win in his 2022. Know if cargo theft is gaining momentum. Threat he dives into his LPRC research on retail store theft prevention across five zones. Read the discussion with Doug Baker of FMI, Food Industry Association.

ORC Special Edition

This first special edition of LP Magazine focuses on many of the challenges and issues surrounding organized retail crime. Here, find articles on topics ranging from his trio of successful pharmacy retailer collaborations to how homeland security investigations fueled the battle.

Spring 2022 issue

In the spring issue, Home Depot AP leaders tackle the evolving challenges. Find findings for controlling self-scanning checkout loss. Learn how to return to healthy business after a crisis. Read how you can use contextual crime prevention to combat retail crime and loss. You can also learn more about the Retail Council of Canada and its work.

Summer 2022 issue

Here, RILA’s Senior Executive Vice President of Retail Operations, Lisa LaBruno, speaks on industry advocacy. As travel resumes, she considers how the travel safety program should be reorganized. She will learn how retailers are changing the way they engage with their customers and how store design impacts losses and sales. and international crime-fighting partners talk about crafting a joint approach to risk.

Innovation special edition

LPM’s Fall 2022 Special Edition is focused on innovation, with articles covering everything from leadership imperatives to the latest high-tech innovations to their impact on research. Additionally, there are several supplier innovation profiles that support the loss prevention and asset protection industry.

Fall 2022 issue

This issue features research on violence prevention in retail. how a retailer’s report is critical to winning an arbitration hearing; what can be done to identify, recruit, develop and retain top performers; Michigan passes her ORC law. Evolution of face matching in retail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losspreventionmedia.com/this-year-in-loss-prevention/

