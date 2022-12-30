Apple developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models for 2024





Apple is working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models, which will launch in the first quarter of 2024, display analyst Ross Young confirmed to MacRumors.

Young previously mentioned a new OLED iPad Pro model slated for 2024, but this is the first time we’ve heard of updated 11.1 and 13-inch display sizes. With the larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the models, we could see slimmer bezels rather than an overall change in the size of the device.

Currently, Apple sells a 12.9-inch mini LED “iPad Pro” and an 11-inch “iPad Pro” with a traditional LCD display. That’s because mini LEDs are still reserved for the high-end ‘iPad Pro’ models. A 2024 update could see Apple returning to feature parity between his two ‘iPad Pro’ models.

Apple updated the 11-inch and 12.9-inch “iPad Pro” models in October 2022, adding an M2 chip, so it’s no surprise that we won’t get another update until 2024. Moving to OLED, but Apple has no plans to release a mini-LED 11-inch iPad Pro, instead moving directly to OLED for smaller tablets.

Other sources such as The Elec and DigiTimes have confirmed that Apple is developing OLED panels for larger devices such as iPad and MacBook models, with the technology expected to be completed in 2024.

Young previously said Apple would introduce a 14.1-inch iPad Pro in 2023, but said no such device was in development today. That said, The Information believes Apple is designing a 16-inch iPad, and Bloomberg acknowledges Apple’s interest in a larger iPad, so a larger iPad is still in the future. is the possibility.

