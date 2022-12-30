RTIH’s Largest Retail Technology Article on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Walmart Drone Delivery Service Expands to Arizona, Texas and Florida Markets with DroneUp

Walmart’s drone delivery service is now available to select customers in the Arizona, Texas and Florida markets.

In Phoenix, Arizona, Options runs from four stores.

In the Dallas, Texas area, 11 stores will be expanded.

Available from 7 stores in Tampa and Orlando, Florida.

This follows Walmart’s announcement of plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach an additional 4 million homes in six US states.

Drone delivery makes it easy for customers to buy last minute forgotten items and frankly makes for a really cool package. “We are proud to be at the forefront of that innovation at Walmart,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, vice president of innovation and automation at Walmart US.

While this may seem like a futuristic option, it allows us to focus on what matters most to our customers by giving them what they’ve always wanted.

Influencers, Awards & Hoverboards: RTIH’s Most Read Retail Tech Articles of 2022

Check out our Top 10 articles on RTIH retail systems to watch out for in 2022 including Aldi UK, AiFi, Thought, Shopify, Clekt, Currys, Bolt, Amazon, Nike and more.

TalkShopLive and JLo Beauty Team Up with Vogue and Jennifer Lopez to Experience Video Shopping

Live commerce platforms TalkShopLive and JLo Beauty have partnered with Vogues Beauty Secrets video series to launch the first-ever shoppable video.

Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who graced the cover of Vogue’s December issue, sharing her beauty regimen featuring JLo Beauty, and exclusively debuting two new JLo Body products available for purchase within the TalkShopLive video player. Let

Filco Supermarkets Collaborates with Henderson Technology to Deploy EDGEPoS Platform

Nine Filco Supermarkets branded convenience stores in the UK have installed a new EDGEPoS system in partnership with Henderson Technology.

This included installing an EDGEPoS platform at each Filcos store and the EDGEPoS headquarters at Llantwjit Major, giving them full control over all nine stores from one central location.

The 36-lane project, including the headquarters and central warehouse, took seven weeks to complete between October and November.

It was the year of retail tech. 2022 was strong for AiFi, JISP and RELEX solutions

As 2022 draws to a close, RTIH presents key retail tech takeaways from a very eventful year.

This time, we focus on 3 companies (AiFi, RELEX Solutions, and Jisp) that have performed well over the past 12 months in the areas of autonomous stores, supply chain automation, and augmented reality-powered savings and rewards apps. guess

Metapack’s The Delivery Conference 2023 shines a spotlight on e-commerce challenges and opportunities

The Delivery Conference 2023 will take place on February 7th at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Dedicated to the e-commerce and shipping sector, the event will spotlight some of the extraordinary challenges we will see in the coming year.

From declining consumer spending and rising operating costs to continued unpredictability in supply chains, key issues will be on the agenda at TDC 2023.

This year’s gathering will feature speakers and panelists from organizations such as John Lewis, Shopify, Amazon Shipping, FedEx, HelloFresh, what3words and Asda.

Powered by Metapack, TDC attracts over 1,000 industry leaders, over 700 brands, an extensive roster of nearly 30 speakers, and multiple sessions for attendees to enjoy.

It was the year of retail tech.Growing popularity of micro-fulfillment centers

Some of the most notable retail innovations of 2022 have come through micro-fulfillment center (MFC) spaces.

2022 was the year many companies introduced MFC. Including his HEB, which introduced his AutoStore MFC in its flagship store in Plano, Texas, USA.

Meanwhile, 2023 will be the breakout year for some fulfillment companies by far, said former supply chain consultant and Amazon executive Britain Rudd.

Smart Retail Tech Expo is approaching.Register now for your free ticket

RTIH is pleased to once again partner with Smart Retail Tech Expo.

The exhibition/conference will return to London ExCel in 2023 and will run from 28th February to 1st March.

Register now for free tickets and get the chance to hear from 200 exhibitors and 100 industry leaders on topics such as meeting rising consumer expectations, the future of online shopping, improving customer satisfaction and retail AI. Please check.

The line-up of keynote speakers includes Charlotte Tilbury, Head of Global Retail Experience for Amazon Pay, Google and Snapchat.

See our LinkedIn page here.

