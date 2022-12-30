OpenAI has established itself as a leader in AI in 2022. But Google can he replace this in 23 years?





Generative AI had its year. And new developments are still progressing at a breakneck pace.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Generative AI had its year. And new developments are still progressing at a breakneck pace.

Less than half a year later, OpenAI launched DALLE 2, an AI system that can generate images from natural language descriptions, in beta.

In less than five months, Stability AI launched a similar free and open source text-to-image AI system, now available to over 100 million users on Canva.

A little over four weeks ago, OpenAI wowed the internet with ChatGPT, a chatbot built on top of GPT-3.5.

2022 was the year that generative models moved from the lab to real-world applications. This year, as a technology contributor, user, and analyst, I wanted to feature Top’s story, which I believe will define the future of AI and creativity.

TLDR? I predict an all-out war between Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google in 2023.

With DALL-E and ChatGPT, OpenAI shows the public the possibilities of AI

On January 5, 2021, OpenAI first announced DALL-E, a neural network that can transform text into computer-generated graphics. The project is named after artist Salvador Dal and his WALL-E at Pixar.

DALL-E went viral after the network’s follow-up beta launched on July 20, 2022, producing more accurate and lifelike images.

OpenAI has made a great move by basically making beta access to their models available to everyone. This exposed many people to the capabilities of artificial intelligence for the first time. Since then, generative AI technology has been inundated with interest and buzz. Over 1 million individuals were invited each month to create a limited number of free images through Microsoft-backed research labs.

OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 generative search engine uses cloud infrastructure running on Microsoft Azure servers to generate unique artwork from text prompts, similar to Google Image Search. No graphic designer required.

It didn’t take long for social media users to start sharing all the quirky, striking, beautiful and terrifying images generated by the network. DALL-E 2 was then made available to anyone without a waiting list, and OpenAI shared its API with other companies. However, OpenAI charges enterprise clients for model access, contrary to the original vision of the Institute.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a chatbot in late November, and has reached 1 million users in 5 days. ChatGPT uses OpenAI’s GPT3.5 language model to answer your questions.

A key achievement of OpenAI is its position as the market leader in generative AI. For example, GPT underpins virtually every AI-powered copywriting assistant on the market today. One of those assistants, Jasper AI, recently said he has nearly 100,000 paying customers and a 100% increase in annual recurring revenue. Jasper runs OpenAIs GPT models.

These tools will continue to grow in popularity as companies look to cut costs in the looming recession. For example, Jasper claims that his technology can repurpose existing content and generate new content without hiring junior writers.

DALL-E 2 images are licensed to companies by OpenAI through Shutterstock, a leading stock photography website. Now he projects $1 billion in revenue by 2024, proving that real money can be made in the AI ​​frenzy.

In 2023, AI Observers are eager for the release of GPT4. Some AI observers predict that the next version of GPT will have 100 trillion parameters, about 500 times the size of GPT-3. This allows for more accurate and detailed responses.

AI developer Linus Ekenstam wrote on Twitter that the new model could revolutionize the way hundreds of millions of knowledge workers work.

This technology has such powerful potential that it’s hard to know what it can actually do. Even if my and others’ predictions were wrong, what’s shown here is just how close we are.

Google is working on something

Jeff Dean, head of artificial intelligence at Google LLC, said that Sun … [+] Francisco, California, USA, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. “AI is one of the deepest things we’re working on as humans. It’s deeper than fire or electricity,” Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview. at the World Economic Forum.Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

Despite having enormous resources devoted to AI, Google is very slow to release generative models.

Earlier this year, it unveiled the Imagen, which the company claims can produce better images than the DALL-E2. Some analysts speculate that this is due to the number of biases found within the network.

In November, Google launched AI Test Kitchen. This is a developer preview of AI that allows users to generate specific graphics based on text prompts. For example, create a fictitious city. However, this preview does not provide users with an opportunity to test potential Google competitors to DALL-E and ChatGPT.

Angel investor Jason Calacanis recently called OpenAI’s ChatGPT a Google search killer.

Google’s search results are based on corporate content creation, and corporate content creation is not about feeling good. It’s designed to make you click to buy something, he said on his This Week in Startups podcast. ChatGPT doesn’t want to sell you anything, it wants to help you.

He further said that if Sundar Pichai and Google do not release a competing product on ChatGPT within 100 days, they will sell their Google shares and buy their Microsoft shares.

For both information retrieval and image generation, Google is likely aware of the potential competitive risks posed by generative AI.

Note: I used to work at Inside.com for Calacanis, where I hosted a podcast with him.

A few weeks later, Karakanis shared a randomly obtained anonymous email in which someone wrote: They haven’t released it because of the political implications such as the dramatic job losses from this technology.

Former Google engineer Blake Lemoine previously expressed concerns about LaMDA, a neural language model likely to be used by Google’s ChatGPT competitors. According to Google, AI digests so much data that while it may feel real, it’s not intelligent.

OpenAI’s Unique Vision Realized with Stable Diffusion

Brazil – 09/26/2022: In this photo illustration you can see the Stable Diffusion (Stability AI) logo … [+] Display on your smartphone. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Image/LightRocket via Getty Images

I just learned that OpenAI can access the Twitter database for training. I paused it. We need to understand more about the upcoming governance structure and revenue plan. OpenAI started as an open source and non-profit organization. Neither is true yet, as Elon Musk tweeted earlier this month.

About a month after OpenAI released DALL-E 2 in beta, Stability AI announced the release of its proprietary AI text-to-image model called Stable Diffusion. Stable Diffusion is developed by Stability, Computer Vision & Learning Group at LMU Munich and Runway AI.

Stable Diffusion charges users access fees for two other generative AI imagery models, DALL-E and Midjourney.

Unlike OpenAI’s DALL-E, Stable Diffusion is open source and free to use. However, unlike DALL-E, Stable Diffusion relies on the computing power of the user’s GPU. The open source nature of the platform is driving adoption for consumer apps using Stable Diffusion such as Canva.

I would love to hear from you! Which AI development do you think has had the most impact? What are you most looking forward to in 2023? Drop us a note at the email address in our bio or reach out on social media. I may include your thoughts in future articles.

