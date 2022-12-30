Eastern European startups continue to innovate, according to EIT Food





It has been a year of great stress for start-ups and agri-food systems in Central and Eastern Europe.

The war in Ukraine has disrupted one of the world’s most important grain supplies, driving market volatility. Add to this the recent wave of large-scale migration in the spring, an inflationary environment for agricultural inputs and a difficult market for financing, and the recipe for an overall recession is complete.

Still, Central and Eastern European agrifood start-ups continue to develop and innovate, ignoring the potential.

Sebastian Balcerak of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) and EIT Food (backed by EIT, a European Union organization) dedicated to accelerating innovation in the agri-food sector said: says so. 2022 was a strong year. Overall regional innovation business creation portfolio. We had an amazing team not only participating in already well-known programs (such as Test Farms), but also applying to newly introduced programs (such as Sales Booster). ”

“Regenerative agriculture revolution programs continue to attract players, from soil management techniques to carbon market incentives,” he adds.

Farmers validating agtech solutions in the EIT Foods Test Farms program. Image Credit: EIT Food.

Startup environments are inherently flexible. The best companies are able to turn quickly in distressed markets and crisis situations.

for example. The region’s manufacturing footprint is subject to a reduction in capital spending, but still sees ongoing investments, such as those in soluble fiber and vegetable protein.

This will strengthen the resilience of the entire supply chain in the region and reinforce the positive trend of the agtech startup cohort continuing to enter the game.

Ilia Iordanov, co-founder of Bulgaria-based ONDO Smart Farming Solutions, said agriculture is an important sector for many countries in the CEE, with strong traditions of growing specific crops. increase. This presents immense opportunities for agritech startups in the region, especially when it comes to making agribusinesses more sustainable and competitive given the various clean food regulations that have recently been launched. ”

He says the support of programs like EIT Food Sales Booster is essential for agritech start-ups like ONDO, whose concepts and business models need to be validated on an international scale.

ONDO offers next-generation precision farming automation systems that have become market leaders in Bulgaria’s agricultural automation market in just three years. One factor is ONDO’s subscription-based business model. This allows farmers to automate their farms with minimal upfront investment.

The company already has its first international distribution partner.

Thanks to our participation in the Sales Booster program, we validated our internationalization strategy and established connections with more potential distributors and agtech startups. This laid a solid foundation for efforts to expand internationally, he said. We have already seen positive results from participating in the program and hope other agtech start-ups, if given, with the help of EIT Food program experts and their active support We encourage you to seize opportunities to accelerate your international expansion.

Trendingly, among all startup profiles innovating in the agfood sector, those most attracted to our program deal with precision agriculture, targeted nutrition and supply chain intelligence. It’s a thing,” adds Balcerak. “Its distribution is actually a good way to develop market-driven incentives that work across chains that are much needed in a number of initiatives, starting with regenerative agriculture and ending with new partnership schemes on the retail side. It’s a bridge.

